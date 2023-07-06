Crest Nicholson launches hedgehog highways and bug hotels at its new Lewin Park development in Langford, Bedfordshire

Local Bedfordshire housebuilder Crest Nicholson has launched its new development, Lewin Park, in the popular village of Langford. Lewin Park has been designed to reflect the surrounding natural environment, including a range of initiatives to protect and encourage wildlife in and around the development. Hedgehog highways enable wildlife to roam safely and freely, whilst bug hotels provide a safe haven for insects. The hedgehog highways and bee hotels are supported by other initiatives, including hedgerow and tree planting and the provision of insect-loving plants such as lavender to encourage bugs and bees to the development.

The new development will offer a range of three to five bedroom homes and a range of house types to respond to local need, meaning there is something for a wide range of prospective buyers, from first time buyers to growing families looking to upsize. Ready to reserve now, residents are expected to be welcomed from the end of May and can visit the brand new show home, the four bedroom Keswick house type, which has just launched.

Charlie Joseph, Sales and Marketing Director for Chiltern, comments: “We’re excited to launch our new development Lewin Park, which makes the most of the surrounding Bedfordshire countryside and its village location. As part of Crest Nicholson’s sustainability strategy, we have created bug hotels and hedgehog highways as well as wildlife-friendly plants, all of which can play a huge part in helping us to make a positive impact on the local biodiversity.

“Interest in Lewin Park has been high ahead of the launch, so we’d recommend anyone interested get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible to visit the brand new show home, so you can be one of the first to secure your plot here.”

Lewin Park is perfect for those who enjoy countryside living within a quaint village whilst having easy access to amenities and transport links on their doorstep. The development is located less than three miles from Biggleswade train station, which runs regular direct trains to London St. Pancras Station in 30 minutes. The development also has great access to the A1 and M1 making this an ideal location for those who need access to surrounding towns and cities such as Bedford, Cambridge and Luton.

For families, there are a selection of schools rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted within walking distance of the development including Langford Village Academy and St Andrew’s C OF E VC Lower School, which are 0.9 and 1.2 miles away from Lewin Park. There are a range of local amenities within and around the village of Langford that residents can enjoy, including several restaurants and bars, plus Stortford Watermill and Nature Reserve.

Prices for three, four and five bedroom homes start at £380,000, £520,000 and £650,000 respectively, with select plots available to purchase SmoothMove, Part Exchange and Deposit Unlock. For more information about the development, or to book an appointment, please call 01234 481 376 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/lewin-park.

