DMWR Architects Senior Director appointed as Compliance Inspector

Senior Director, John Neale has been appointed as Compliance Inspector as part of the Government’s Building Safety Act to improve competence levels and accountability in the sector.

The role further strengthens DMWR’s expertise in the cladding and remediation of non-compliant buildings for G15 Housing Associations, private developers, tier 1 contractors and resident groups.

As Compliance Inspector, John will act independently of the contractor and design team to perform regular site inspections to ensure that the new cladding installation is consistent to the design specification and requirements set out in the works contracts and that the project is being completed in accordance with the project documents, the guidance and good industry practice.

John Neale, Senior Director for DMWR Architects comments, “As a practice we have built up a strong reputation for offering a specialist and expert service to assist in the recladding and remediation of non-compliant buildings. This will continue and my new appointment will add to this offering, by providing an independent service that is vitally needed within the industry.

“The safety of homeowners and leaseholders is the highest priority, and my new role will help address this by overseeing the safety and performance of all buildings with a special focus on high rise buildings.”

The Compliance Inspector will be responsible for the design and delivery inspections of the project, ensuring the work that is being carried out is compliant with the Guidance and will provide Homes England a report within a month following cost consultation certifying each of the following milestones – the point at which cumulative spend against total eligible costs approved to date exceeds 20%; 40%; 60%; 80% and 100%.

For further information about DMWR Architects please visit https://www.dmwr.co.uk

