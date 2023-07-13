Roofing Specifiers Urged to Futureproof Against Changing Weather Conditions as Temperatures on the Rise

As predictions suggest that global temperatures are likely to exceed record heights within the next five years, leading roofing components manufacturer Klober are urging specifiers to consider futureproofing against changing weather conditions when choosing roofing products.

The World Meteorological Organization has revealed in its latest annual assessment that the temperatures will likely exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels for the first time in human history. Its probability has increased with time to a 66% chance at current, up from the 48% likelihood predicted last year and near zero percent chance in 2015.[1]

High temperatures are the most common direct effect of global warming, but climate change can also influence weather patterns. The probability of more intense wind events is indirectly heightened as a result for example 2022’s Storm Eunice demonstrated 122mph wind speeds[2]. Such events can subject roofing to significant wind uplift forces and so preventative solutions must be considered in preparation.

Nick King, Portfolio Manager at Klober, comments: “While many may not initially think of heightened wind speeds when they hear global warming, it’s something to consider and prepare for as weather patterns are predicted to change. Wind uplift can cause considerable damage, such as tile or roof membrane damage that can lead to additional problems like leaks and associated damage. Specifiers should make sure their membrane of choice is durable, suitably wind resistant and water resistant to help prevent such damage occurring and save the homeowner money and down time in the process.”

Roof membranes such as Klober’s Permo Forte, offer protection against heightened weather as they are built up of multiple layers and contain a reinforced, built-in mesh safety grid for added durability. This composition allows for them to withstand movements and shifts during high winds without losing their integrity, ensuring they cannot come into contact with, and potentially dislodge the tile or outer covering.

“Taking it one step further, the use of self-adhesive tape can create a strong air and watertight seal, providing durable protection against winds. Like many of our products this membrane is BBA approved and breathable to help it continue to protect against the build-up of mould and condensation.”

To find out more about British Standards for membranes, click here. Or for further information about Klober’s Permo Forte membrane, please visit klober.co.uk/membranes/roof-membranes/p/forte-145

