Rocket Group’s Scottish Team Reaches New Heights with Latest Appointment

Multi-disciplinary consultancy, The Rocket Group have appointed Sam Hinchliffe, ARB RIAS, as Technical Director of Architecture for Scotland. Sam joins Rocket’s Dundee-based team, enhancing the company’s expertise in archaeology, heritage, ecology and construction.

With more than 10 years of experience as an Architect and Principal, Sam has acquired his broad range of skills working on projects as diverse as the refurbishment of the Trimontium Roman Museum, near Melrose, and a bespoke housing development in Kennoway, Fife.

Sam said: “I’ve worked for Scottish councils and as a self-employed architect, and I’m very much looking forward to working with such an exciting and fast-moving organisation. I fully intend to continue my commitment to high-quality and sustainable design, which is an appropriate match for Rocket’s variety of contracts.

“I lived and studied in Dundee for seven years to complete my MArch (Hons), and I’m proud to return to the city as Rocket’s Technical Director of Architecture for Scotland and am extremely keen to get started on projects in Tayside and across Scotland.”

Rocket Group CEO, Craig Huddart commented: “At the Rocket Group, our focus is on creating an all-inclusive, end-to-end service for our clients with our experts in ecology, heritage, architecture, archaeology, and construction. Being present as early as possible on a client’s project allows us to streamline that project from start to finish. Sam, with his passion for architecture coupled with his expertise, will be crucial to delivering Rocket’s vision.”

The Rocket Group encompasses Rocket Heritage & Archaeology Ltd, Rocket Construction Ltd, Rocket Ecology Ltd, and Rocket Architectural Design & Surveying as nine full time staff members bring together a powerful mix of experts, with the Group’s client base including Dundee Renewable Energy Society.

The Group’s Regional Director for Scotland, Dr Greg Bremner said: “We’re delighted to welcome an architect of Sam’s calibre and reputation to Rocket. He’s a hugely important addition to our team as we head towards the first anniversary of our presence in Scotland, and as we continue to recruit the very best talent.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals