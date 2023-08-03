Faithful+Gould launches ‘blue-light’ estate decarbonisation programme with National Fire Chiefs Council

Faithful+Gould (member of the SNC-Lavalin Group), is working in partnership with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), to launch a first-of-its-kind national decarbonisation programme – to include organisations from across the emergency services sector.

The world-leading project and programme management consultancy will become the key team to lead on the decarbonisation of the blue-light estate, by reducing energy consumption, changing user behaviours and improving sustainability measures.

The programme has already seen some major successes, with several organisations within the programme securing funding through Salix’s Low Carbon Skills Fund (LCSF); the majority of the funding applications led, authored and co-authored by Faithful+Gould.

Daniel Jermin, Regional Director and programme lead for Faithful+Gould, said: “The world experienced its hottest day ever recorded in July 2023, breaking the global average temperature record previously set in 2016. It comes as a timely reminder, if one is needed, that the time for taking action on climate change is now.

“As such, we are extremely proud to have supported the design of this decarbonisation programme’s operating model and to lead the project in collaboration with NFCC, Fire and Rescue Services and wider blue-light organisations.

“We are able to deliver a programme of real change, based on our wide experience of working with clients to decarbonise buildings at estate level, in order to make carbon visible, change behaviours and accelerate the journey towards Net Zero targets.”

Elli Nikolaou, NFCC National Category Lead for FM and Construction, said: “We are making a significant positive impact to decarbonisation by focussing on what is on our doorstep. With buildings responsible for 40% of global carbon emissions, our national decarbonisation programme demonstrates how we can tackle such a global challenge.

“The whole is greater than the sum of its parts, which our programme has already demonstrated by partnering with Faithful+Gould under our National Decarbonisation Consultancy Services Contract.”

The aim of the appointment is to provide expert advice and guidance, as well as the structure and governance in the planning and delivery of professional consultancy services.

The programme will see the provision of services that include Programme Advisory, Programme Management and Sustainability Advisory, structured across these three tiers:

Tier 1. Energy data and carbon emissions analysis, decarbonisation planning, feasibility assessments, and modelling of decarbonisation and energy efficiency opportunities;

Tier 2. End-to-end consultancy support in the preparation and submission of funding applications; and

Tier 3. End-to-end consultancy support in the design and delivery of decarbonisation and energy efficiency projects.

The programme sits squarely in what Faithful+Gould strive to do as an organisation, which is directly delivering against the NFCC Procurement Hub’s targets that are aligned to the joint NFCC and Home Office Strategy, as well as the Home Office Fire Priorities.

The creation and the success of the programme’s roll-out to date has been built from its mechanical parts, to include: scoping collaborative commercial activities and opportunities, increased commercial capability across the sector and demand and spend aggregation.

