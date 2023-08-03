Siderise Launches Technical Deep Dives to Share Its Knowledge of Passive Fire Protection and Noise Control

Siderise has launched the first in the series of its new Technical Deep Dives— short free e-learning modules designed to help construction professionals get to grips with key areas of passive fire protection and noise control in the built environment.

Edition 1 explores the challenges imposed upon perimeter firestops resulting from curtain wall façade and building movement, and the consequential performance requirements for providing effective compartmentation. This includes examining the test standards to look out for when specifying these products.

With one set to be released bi-monthly, these Technical Deep Dives break down key application issues in an easy-to-understand and visual way. They have been created to share the knowledge, experience and insights of the manufacturer’s Technical Experts who have worked on all kinds of projects all over the world helping designers and contractors to understand how they can deliver best practice passive fire safety and noise control.

Explore the first edition: https://knowledge.siderise.com

