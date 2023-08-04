Stannah launches new cabin platform lifts with more cabin sizes and finish choices

Stannah are pleased to announce the launch of a new Midilift cabin platform lift ranges. These new lifts offer the market more cabin sizes, door options, finishes and accessories, and a strengthened after-sale proposition.

Mark Chapman, General Manager of the Platform Lifts and Microlift Division, said: “I am very excited that the Platform sales team can start talking about this new range with customers in the UK. Customers can choose from a more extensive range of platform lift car sizes, finishes and materials – and we are offering a two-year warranty, including four service visits per year for added peace of mind on every model. We trust they’ll be as excited as us about these new arrivals”.

The new range of lift cars, finishes, structures and materials offer greater choice, so you’re guaranteed to find a model that can fit in even the tightest space. All models require a minimal pit for when limited depth or headroom makes other lifts difficult, and of course, offer DDA, Part M and Section 4.2 compliance where needed.

The new cabin platform lift range is as follows.

Midilift CL – a stylish, simple-to-install, competitively-sized hydraulic cabin lift with hinged landing doors

– a stylish, simple-to-install, competitively-sized hydraulic cabin lift with hinged landing doors Midilift CLS – a stylish, highly energy-efficient hydraulic cabin platform lift with automatic sliding doors and the appearance of a conventional passenger lift

Plus, complete technical data is now available in the Stannah technical area to ensure easy specification for ongoing and future projects.

Don’t forget the much-loved Midilift Plus and Piccolo models which are continued to be supported in the field and with existing Stannah orders.

Over the years, Stannah have supplied over 50,000 commercial lifts in the UK, a mix of bought-in and own-manufacture; many still provide reliable service and have ongoing support thanks to the strong network of service branches across the UK.

Please take a look at the new cabin platform lifts – contact Stannah to find out more.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals