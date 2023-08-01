Stoford submits plans for enabling works on Worcester Six extension

Leading developer Stoford has submitted a planning application for works at Worcester Six Business Park on the southern side of the site.

If Wychavon District Council’s planning committee approves the application, it will mean Stoford can begin extending the estate road from the existing business park through to a new access point onto the B4636 Newtown Road.

Edward Peel, Stoford Director, said: “Following the outline planning application approval for the extension to Worcester Six which was granted in December 2021, we are delighted to announce that a detailed application has now been submitted for the road and infrastructure works.

“We are in the process of discussing the works with contractors, which will enable us to start the works immediately upon approval.

“Extending the business park has always been part of the long-term strategy. It promises to be another important milestone as we attract new occupiers who want to join other successful national and international businesses that are making a critical contribution to the local economy.

“Our strategy to submit planning and start the works is due to the continued occupier interest in the site and we look forward to making further announcements in due course.”

An extension has always been part of the Worcester Six Business Park plans, which is included in the South Worcestershire Development Plan.

When phase two is complete, it will provide up to a further 680,000 sq ft of floorspace on 61.18 acres of land, adjacent to Newtown Road.

The developer is also safeguarding and improving the green space at Worcester Six. It has worked with Worcestershire’s Green Infrastructure (GI) Partnership to create a long-term GI Concept Plan, which will see Stoford putting aside 40% of the site for natural habitats and landscaping, in addition to on-plot landscaping.

Worcester Six Business Park is home to a number of major national and international companies, including Siemens, Spire Healthcare, Kimal, Kohler Mira, ZwickRoell, Alliance Flooring Distribution and IONOS. Once fully developed, it will provide about 2.1 million sq ft of accommodation.

For enquiries, contact Charles D’Auncey at Harris Lamb: Charles.Dauncey@harrislamb.com, or Seb Moseley at BNP Paribas: Seb.Moseley@realestate.bnpparibas

For more details about Worcester Six, visit www.worcester6.co.uk.

