Chancerygate and Bridges complete £30m, 200,000 sq ft Peterborough development

Developer Chancerygate and specialist sustainable impact investor Bridges Fund Management, have achieved practical completion on a new 200,000 sq ft multi-use development in Peterborough.

Situated adjacent to Maskew Retail Park, Bourges View comprises three drive throughs, nine trade counter units and nine industrial and warehouse units ranging from 2,800 sq ft to 34,500 sq ft.

Chancerygate and Bridges estimate Bourges View, which has a gross development value of £30m, will create up to 280 jobs.

A number of occupiers have taken pre-lets of units at the development. Costa Coffee, fast food chain Taco Bell and US burger giant Wendy’s, will occupy the drive-through units. Trade merchants Toolstation, Wurth, Brewers, CareCo and self-storage provider Lok’nStore also committed to the scheme in advance of practical completion.

The development benefits from being in an established roadside industrial and retail location and its close proximity to the A15 and A47, providing easy access to the city centre, ring road and wider transport network.

Fourteen units ranging from 2,800 sq ft to 34,500 sq ft remain available and there is strong interest in the scheme from potential tenants.

Properties at Bourges View benefit from electric vehicle charging points and a selection of units include solar panels providing green energy. The units are constructed from high-performance building materials to reduce CO2 emissions and increase energy efficiency.

Chancerygate senior development director, George Dickens, said: “We have rejuvenated an empty site to create new employment and trade counter opportunities. This ensures businesses located at Bourges View are best placed to serve Peterborough and the locality, whilst supporting job creation and economic growth for the region.

“There is strong demand from businesses for high specification, sustainable accommodation which is evidenced by the numerous well-known brands already secured as occupiers. The prominence, tenant mix and accessibility of this development makes it Peterborough’s premier roadside and trade counter destination.”

Chancerygate and Bridges have been working in partnership on projects for more than 10 years. Investments include the acquisitions of sites for industrial development in Leeds and Coventry; the regeneration of Beeston Business Park, Nottingham; and the development of ‘The Curve’, a student housing development in London SE1.

Guy Bowden, partner at Bridges Fund Management partner, added: “The Bourges View development has revitalised a previously redundant site and could create up to 280 new jobs for the surrounding area.

“Incorporating important sustainable features into the design has enabled us to achieve a BREEAM Very Good rating.

“The development will both benefit occupiers and provide the wider Peterborough community with a high-quality commercial and industrial hub.”

Agents for Bourges View are Savills and JLL.

For further information visit www.chancerygate.com.

