Network Space appointed in development management role for prime St Helens site

Network Space Developments (NSD) has been appointed as Development Manager by St Helens Borough Council for a prime edge of town centre, five-acre site.

Located adjacent to the recently completed £54m Glass Futures initiative, the site was recently purchased by the Council with assistance from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Strategic Investment Fund, for an undisclosed sum. Forming part of Glass Futures’ 15-month construction programme, the land is now serviced and development-ready with access roads constructed and remediation works completed.

The appointment marks the second development management role that NSD has secured from a North West local authority this year, following its appointment by Stockport Council to lead the design and delivery of Cheadle Eco Business Park at Bird Hall Lane. The proposed environmentally exemplar, industrial employment scheme is central to the Cheadle Town Investment Plan, which will unlock the town’s economic potential and drive clean growth and secured £4.4million of Towns Fund support.

Councillor Richard McCauley, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Planning, said: “Based locally in Newton-le-Willows, Network Space has an excellent track record on overseeing successful developments in our borough – from the top-class, award-winning Mere Grange to Glass Futures, a state-of-the-art, globally significant project which will once again put St Helens at the forefront of glass innovation.

“I’m delighted that we will be working with them once again on this exciting new project on our journey to drive forward inclusive growth – providing contracts for local suppliers as part of our commitment to social value, as well as creating job and training opportunities for local residents, all while ensuring our borough maintains its position as a global centre of excellence.”

Catherine Chilvers, Development Director at Network Space Developments, said: “We are delighted to once again be working alongside St Helens Borough Council to support their ambition to advance a new phase of development at this strategically important site for the Borough and build upon the success and momentum of the recently completed Glass Futures facility.’’

“Two development management appointments by ambitious local authorities this year demonstrates our long-standing expertise in delivering property led regeneration projects on behalf of a public private partnership. NSD has shown itself to be a trusted partner, with the commercial expertise to guide and accelerate delivery to facilitate new jobs and investment opportunities, and this latest role gives us a further opportunity to do just that.”

NSD has already created and modernised almost 10 million sq. ft of multi-unit industrial workspace across the north of England, attracting a variety of global and UK-based businesses.

