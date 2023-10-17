Building a Safer Future Announces the Casey Group as its Tenth Champion

Building a Safer Future has announced The Casey Group Ltd – a main contractor based in the northwest of England – as the tenth organisation to complete its Champion assessment process and be awarded BSF Champion status. It joins the existing tranche of Champions in taking a leadership role in the built environment industry in committing to a journey of raising standards in building safety.
The BSF Champion process gives organisations detailed insight into their existing leadership and culture around building safety and equips them with actionable data and practical tools to help review and upgrade processes and regain public trust following the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Steve Elliott, Non-Executive Chair of Building a Safer Future, commented:
“I want to congratulate The Casey Group for achieving Building a Safer Future Champion status. They can be commended for stepping forward to take a leadership role and taking meaningful action in committing to their building safety journey. We hope many more organisations in the industry follow the excellent example they are setting.”
Chris Casey, Managing Director of The Casey Group Ltd, commented:
“We are delighted to reach the Building a Safer Future Champion status. From first meeting Gary Townsend Vila, current Interim Chief Executive, through to working with Lorna Hagan, our BSF Assessor, we knew this was the right vehicle for us with Annual Action Plans and BSF Assessments driving continuous improvement throughout our business. With Leadership, Culture and Corroborating Elements core to the process, the Champion journey was strongly aligned to our value of ‘doing the right thing’ and our purpose of Improving Lives.”
Building a Safer Future (BSF) is a non-profit organisation committed to raising standards in building safety and supporting required culture change in the built environment industry.
Companies can apply to participate in the BSF Champions programme by visiting the Building a Safer Future website on www.buildingasaferfuture.org.uk and completing the application form**, or alternatively they can email alexander.caller@buildingasaferfuture.org.uk
