Caddick Group completes first phase of major North West Industrial Development 

BREEAM Excellent Farington Park to bring significant boost to the region

Caddick Group has reached practical completion of Farington Park in Leyland, in preparation for handing over the brand new 544,000 sq ft logistics hub to anchor tenant, Victorian Plumbing, a leading northern-based bathroom supplier.

This marks not just the opening of a new location, but a significant step for Victorian Plumbing as it becomes their main headquarters. This facility, strategically positioned between J28 and J29 of the M6, represents a pivotial moment for Victorian Plumbing, enhancing their operational capabilities and bolstering the quality of new jobs in the region.

This is a result of a funding deal between Caddick Developments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Canmoor, planning permission for phase one Farington Park was granted to Caddick by South Ribble Borough Council in April 2022, following extensive consultation with local residents, businesses and stakeholders.

Once operational, Farington Park Phase 1 will support 1,100 jobs and take its place as one of the region’s most prominent logistics schemes, serving the growing demand for industrial space across the North West.

Tom Park, Development Manager at Caddick Developments, said: “Our Group structure means that we can work seamlessly with our construction division, giving us the ability to react quickly to both investor and occupier demand in unlocking the full potential of challenging sites. This project is the culmination of many years of work from our teams and we’re particularly pleased to have been able to work alongside an excellent investor partner, Goldman Sachs, to deliver this much needed landmark scheme.

“The development will address a huge need for high-quality industrial and logistics space within the North West, as well as echoing our commitment for creating spaces which benefit both people and planet.”

Construction of the new development, overseen by Caddick Construction, has included a number of features to enhance and increase access to nature. Achieving 20% Biodiversity Net Gain, Farington Park has seen the team de-culvert a nearby river to open up new habitats for local wildlife, alongside committing to extensive landscaping and investing £500,000 to complete a section of the Leyland Loop cycleway.

Paul Dodsworth, Caddick Construction Group Managing Director, commented: “Throughout construction, we have worked closely with our Group partners at Caddick Developments to ensure Farington Park serves as a thriving commercial hub for Victorian Plumbing while being sensitive to the local area through a host of biodiversity and sustainability measures. We’re looking forward to continuing this collaboration as we begin the fitout of the unit.”

Throughout construction, the team has also delivered a comprehensive social value strategy, including a host of local opportunities for training and employment.

This has included Lancashire student, Isabelle Roberts, who undertook a programme of work experience alongside her A-Levels and has since started a Quantity Surveying apprenticeship with Caddick Construction.

Efforts to positively impact the local community also saw the project support four apprentices, two work experience placements and a 77% local workforce, as well as undertaking mentoring and interactive career sessions with Bridgeway School.

The team also raised £8,000 for Leyland and Preston-based charities, including work with Chorley-based Inspire Youth Zone, which offers 5,000 local young people a place to connect and learn new skills during the school holidays.

