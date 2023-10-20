First Unit at £45 Million Greater Manchester Industrial Development Completes

Construction company Bansco has completed the first 41,500 sq ft unit at the £45million Broadheath Networkcentre in Altrincham. Pre-let to one of the world’s largest logistics companies, Maersk, it will ultimately foster around 50 jobs.

Both Network Space and Maersk committed to a highly sustainable development, targeting low or very low greenhouse gas emissions. The unit has achieved an EPC ‘A’ rating and is targeting BREEAM Excellent for the fit-out.

Simon Eaton, Senior Development Manager at Network Space, said: “Following the completion of this first prominent unit at this flagship site, Maersk will become the anchor tenant.

“Work continues apace on the remainder of the 11.5 acre site, which will see 206,000 sq ft of workspace across 25 units designed to appeal to local businesses and trade occupiers to last mile logistics firms. We have already pre-let more than a third of the scheme and hope to announce another significant letting shortly, which is testament to the quality, great location and sustainability credentials of the development.

“Enquiries remain strong and the development will deliver job opportunities, inward investment and economic growth in south Manchester.”

Well located on Atlantic Street in Altrincham, it offers easy access to the M60 and M56. Remaining units available range from 2,100 sq ft to 17,000 sq ft and the development has the capacity to create upwards of 400 new jobs and provide much needed speculative workspace in the region.

In addition to targeting EPC A ratings and BREEAM Very Good, a significant reduction in embodied carbon was achieved through the construction process as the steel and concrete structures on the site are being reused and recycled. In operation initiatives include renewable energy provision through solar panels and electric vehicle charging points across the entire scheme.

Chris Liptrott, Managing Director of Bansco, said: “Bansco is delighted with the successful completion of the first unit on this prestigious development. I would like to thank the client, end user and incredible supply chain for their support in achieving our first handover on the scheme”.

The scheme is being supported with a £23.25 million loan from Trafford Council and with over 95% of the project budget being invested in a supply chain within 45 miles of the site, a significant number of local training and employment opportunities have been created.

Jonathan Williams at Savills and Will Kenyon at B8 have been appointed as letting agents for Broadheath Networkcentre by Network Space. Will Kenyon said: “It’s great to see Maersk now taking occupation and for the rest of the scheme now nearing completion before year end. We’re in plenty of dialogue with other occupiers wanting to move to the estate, testament to the quality of units available and location.”

The wider professional team includes Walker Sime, project management and quantity surveying and AEW architects.

