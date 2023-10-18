Glencar to deliver Baytree’s latest 220,000 sq. ft speculative industrial development at prime sustainable scheme in Leeds

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today confirmed that it has been awarded a contract by Pan-European logistics and industrial developer Baytree Logistics Developments to construct two new prime industrial units of 76,285 and 145,476 sq. ft at a prominent industrial development site in Leeds.

The development to be known as Baytree Leeds is located within the Stourton Industrial area, approximately 3 miles southeast of Leeds city centre and is being constructed speculatively. It will feature a best-in-class specification, built to BREEAM ‘Outstanding, EPC A and WELL ready standards.

Construction is expected to begin on 6th November 2023 and take 37 weeks to develop with the buildings expected to be ready for occupation by July 2024.

Commenting on the repeat instruction, Glencar CEO Eddie McGillycuddy said: “Baytree are at the absolute vanguard of cutting edge sustainable development creating technology enabled buildings designed with flexibility for future change and with the health and well-being of building users firmly in mind. As such Glencar are delighted to be working in partnership again to bring forward this impressive scheme.

This will serve as the third instruction we have received to date following impressive schemes in Milton Keynes and more recently in Nuneaton for Rhenus in what is one of the most sustainably advanced buildings of its type anywhere in the world.

Through this our project teams are developing advanced skills and knowledge in sustainable development across a range of technology enabled features, materials and clean air, water, soil and energy. We are very much looking forward to getting on site and delivering an outstanding product that we have become known for.

Also commenting Casey Ferguson – Baytree’s Development Manager for the Baytree Leeds development said: “We are looking forward to starting on site at Baytree Leeds and bringing forward the first phase of this market leading scheme.

The first phase will consist of two units totalling 222,000 sq. ft, providing premium warehousing in an unrivalled location in West Yorkshire, capable of accommodating both national logistics and urban warehousing requirements. There is currently a significant lack of supply for good quality buildings in the Leeds and West Yorkshire market, and we are hoping to capitalise on this supply imbalance by providing best in class buildings in a market that still shows strong demand.

On the back of winning the ESG Initiative of the Year at the 2023 IAS Awards for Baytree Nuneaton, we are continuing to focus on ways we can improve our ESG initiatives going forward, and we will work closely with Glencar to push the environmental and wellbeing aspects at Baytree Leeds. To demonstrate this, Baytree Leeds will be the first BREEAM Outstanding speculative industrial development in the North of England. We look forward to working with Glencar again following the success at both Nuneaton and Milton Keynes, as well as with our joint agents DTRE and JLL.”

The scheme has a strategic significance due to its proximity to Junction 7 of the M621 motorway, located immediately to the north-west which links in to the M62 for destinations north and west, and to the M1 motorway heading south. The A639 trunk road provides a link through to Junction 44 of the M1 motorway approximately half a mile to the east.

The M1 motorway (north) provides links through to North Yorkshire and the North East of England. Major occupiers close by include Royal Rail, Sheffield Insulation Group, Tuffnells Express Parcels, ARLA Foods, CEMEX, Kloeckner Metals, Steaper Group and First Direct. The Leeds Rail Freight Terminal lies immediately to the north of the site and a purpose-built Royal Mail depot is immediately to the east.

For further information visit: https://baytree-leeds.com/

