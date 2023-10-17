City of Doncaster Mayor visits £525 Million Development site

Wilton Developments welcomed City of Doncaster Mayor, Ros Jones, to Doncaster North to showcase the site, which includes the UK’s largest consented industrial building adjacent to junction 6 of the M18.

With Reserved Matters (detailed) planning consent for the first 2.26million sq. ft. of development, including permission for a 1.15million sq. ft. unit, it places Doncaster at the forefront of a unique opportunity.

Joined by Doncaster’s Director for Place, Dan Swaine, and keen to hear about the 5,500 jobs which could be created across the 180 acre business park, Mayor, Ros Jones, said: “This is one of the most significant employment developments in the north of England. When finished it will total some 3.5million sq. ft., Doncaster North provides the opportunity to maintain the city at the forefront of logistics and manufacturing opportunities. It will respond to the pressing need for strategic employment space in the Yorkshire region, providing some of the most advanced, next generation, industrial and logistics space, with integral headquarter offices anywhere in the North – at a scale and connectivity not readily found elsewhere”.

(l-r) Mayor Ros Jones, Jason Stowe from Wilton Developments and Dan Swaine, Doncaster’s Director for Place.

Yorkshire-based developer, Wilton Developments, is the company behind Doncaster North. Active across the north of England, Wilton delivered the first buildings in the Leeds Enterprise Zone, the Latitude logistics development on the M62 in Castleford, Enterprise 36 in Barnsley and is in the final phases of Turbine Business Park, Sunderland.

The company is also bringing forwards Leeds 500, which is the largest single unit distribution scheme in the city, with reserved matters consent providing approximately 500,000 sq. ft. of BREEAM Excellent logistics and industrial space alongside the M1 at Junction 47.

Jason Stowe, Managing Director of Wilton Developments, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Doncaster’s Mayor to Doncaster North. As the most significant new employment development in the city, it is set to bring around half a billion pounds worth of private sector investment, helping Doncaster, and the wider region, to capitalise on the associated economic benefits. In Milli+ at 1.15million sq ft we have the largest available single unit consent in the UK which provides a credible and affordable alternative to golden triangle locations”.

“DoncasterNorth will create thousands of jobs through construction and after including those in supply chain, distribution and logistics, technology, managerial and associated roles such as HR, health and safety, finance, IT, marketing and support services.

“We are busy discharging the planning conditions so that we are able to deliver buildings on- site within a 12 month period, with units available to let or for sale on completion and we look forward to sharing more news over the coming months.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals