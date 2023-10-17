Knightsbridge reaches new highs with LED industrial lighting

The new Potentia LED high bay range from Knightsbridge – one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of wiring accessories and lighting – provides an ideal solution for industrial applications requiring versatility, flexibility, durability, control and performance. The high bays, which come in two sizes, incorporate tri-wattage and dual-CCT functions along with other innovative features to deliver long-life and powerful illumination.

The high bays feature a selectable CCT switch, allowing users to adjust the colour temperature between 4000K and 5000K according to preference; and offer wattages of either 100W, 120W and 150W or 150W, 180W and 200W depending on model.

Suitable for the toughest industrial environments, Potentia are rated to IK08, making them resilient in the face of impacts, and also IP65, ensuring resistance against dust and water ingress. This makes them well-suited for installations in challenging indoor or outdoor settings where protection against moisture and debris is crucial.

Effective control is crucial to lighting performance, and Potentia offers a choice of approaches. First, built-in 0-10V dimming capability comes as standard, while the high bays are supplied with polycarbonate diffusers, ensuring even light distribution that makes them ideal for environments where cleanliness and hygiene are of importance.

Second, a programmable microwave sensor is available which enables the user to set various parameters such as brightness, sensitivity, hold time, standby time and standby dimming. The sensor can be paired with a remote control, giving the ability to control settings to ensure adequate illumination while maintaining energy efficiency.

Finally, when used with an addressable Digital Addressable Lightning Interface (DALI) control system, the DALI module allows the installer to assign an address and a control group to the fixture; this address and control group allows for grouping of fixtures into zones.

Other accessories available include a 60o lens modifier, which reduces the beam angle from 90o to 60o – important for high-ceiling installations, a smaller beam angle is required – and surface mounting brackets which allow for flush mounting and so increase the number of applications for which Potentia is suited.

With a five-year warranty and cutting-edge LED technology, Potentia is built to last, boasting an L90B10 rating of 50,000 hours, guaranteeing longevity and consistent performance.

With Potentia, Knightsbridge delivers a powerful LED lighting solution for industrial applications that combines innovation, durability, and safety.

For further details of the Knightsbridge innovative wiring accessories and lighting products, please visit www.mlaccessories.co.uk or call 01582 887760.

