UK’s Largest Specialist Fertiliser Plant Marks Start Of Work On Phase II Of Ozone Business Park

LEADING commercial developer the Horncastle Group PLC and global crop inputs manufacturer Yara International have agreed a deal to build the UK’s largest speciality fertiliser manufacturing plant in Yorkshire, with Caddick Construction appointed as the main contractor on the scheme.

The deal – which represents a total investment of more than £50m – marks the start of work on Phase II of Ozone Business Park; a premier logistics and distribution hub in Howden, East Yorkshire, developed by the Horncastle Group.

The building work, to be delivered by Caddick Construction as part of a £28m contract, includes state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, warehouses, and offices that will enable Yara to double production of its YaraVita speciality crop nutrition products and biostimulants, which are vital to achieving future food security and mitigating climate change.

Virtually all the output from the plant will be exported to markets around the world, helping to meet a rising global demand for the products that help growers improve crop health and increase yields.

Tom Horncastle, Managing Director of the Horncastle Group PLC, said securing Yara International as the first occupant of Phase II of Ozone Business Park was a fantastic result for all parties.

Phase One of the development, which is located less than a mile from Junction 37 of the M62, is home to global logistics businesses DPD and DHL, as well as leading family baker Warburtons.

Mr Horncastle said: “Ozone Business Park is one of the best located logistics hubs in the north east of England.

“Situated a stone’s throw from the M62 and with excellent links to the M18 and M1, it provides quick and easy access to the south, west, and north of the country. This is why the first phase of the development has been so popular with third party logistics providers.

“Yara’s decision to locate its new manufacturing plant here demonstrates the design flexibility Ozone Business Park can provide, including the high operational power requirements needed by Yara for their production lines.

“With the first plot now secured, we are expecting a lot of interest in the two remaining plots on Phase II of Ozone Business Park.”

The development has a total footprint of 295,669sqft and will include state-of-the-art production, distribution and office facilities.

It will stand 12.6m to the eaves and has been designed in sympathy with the adjacent buildings on Phase I of the park.

The boundaries of the site will be planted with native trees and shrubs to enhance biodiversity, contributing to a BREEAM rating of Very Good.

Work on the main building is due to complete in summer 2024. This will be followed by an extensive plant and machinery fit-out period, with the production facility due to become operational by the end of 2025.

As part of the deal, the Horncastle Group procured planning and design for Yara, and is now acting as Development Manager on the project.

“This is a hugely exciting scheme to be involved in,” Mr Horncastle said.

“We will be working closely with our client and our construction partner Caddick Construction to deliver a truly exceptional scheme.”

David Tomkinson, Operations Director of Yara UK and son of John Tomkinson, the founder of Phosyn, said: “What began in Yorkshire in 1967 as Phosyn, is set to stay in Yorkshire for the next exciting leg of the Yara journey.

“Yara was put in contact with Horncastle who had already completed a development of Ozone 1 Business Park at Howden and were in the process of planning Ozone 2.

“This opportunity presented enough land for Yara to realise it’s new Global YaraVita Plant, in addition it offered improved access to logistical networks. Horncastle assisted Yara in the design and civils of the new plant and will continue to support the development during its construction.”

Paul Dodsworth, Caddick Construction Group Managing Director, said: “Yara’s new manufacturing plant is not only important for the partners involved, ourselves included, but it is also vital to the region’s manufacturing industry and we’re very proud to be leading the delivery of a development that will boost the region’s industry, job market and economy.

“Understanding our client’s ambitions, their investments in research and development, and their production processes all underpin our appointment to the project, and we look forward to applying our manufacturing expertise to this truly exciting project on behalf of Yara International.”

