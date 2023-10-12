Yorkshire companies complete work on stunning new £6m luxury care home

Work is complete on a stunning and luxurious new care home in Sleaford that offers 67-bedrooms alongside first-class amenities, with the first residents now moving into their new homes.

Sleaford Manor is the latest development in Brough headquartered Yorkare’s portfolio of care homes which are located throughout Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. The £6 million development was built by Yorkshire and Lincolnshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter, and is the seventh project the company has completed for Yorkare since 2015.

Located off London Road, Sleaford Manor’s spacious bedrooms are all fully furnished with their own en-suite bathrooms. Those on the ground floor have private patio areas and there are also premium suites, with their own lounge areas, which often appeal to couples or siblings.

Facilities include an in-house bar, restaurant standard dining rooms, a full beauty salon and hairdressing room, a cinema, private dining rooms and outdoor terraces on each floor. The development is surrounded by landscaped gardens with private seating areas, as well as a bowling green and allotments.

Nicola Anderson, marketing and community engagement manager, from Yorkare, said: “Sleaford Manor is our tenth care home, which is a major milestone for us, and it’s already proving very popular with people in and around Sleaford who are looking for a special place to start the next chapter of their lives.

“We’re already welcoming our first residents to Sleaford Manor and would urge anyone who would like to find out more about the outstanding levels of care offered and the luxury facilities, to get in contact with us.”

Mark Smee, director at Hobson & Porter, said: “We’re very pleased to complete work on this latest development for Yorkare, which follows a string of successful projects in Louth, Cottingham, Cleethorpes Beverley, Hessle and Hornsea. In addition, we’re currently working on another project for Yorkare at Haxby, which will complete next year.

“Yorkare has established a strong reputation for pushing industry boundaries, when it comes to the design and luxury fit out of its homes. This translates into exceptional homes in prominent locations and Sleaford Manor, which is much more akin to an up-market hotel than a care home, offers a stunning living environment where residents will aspire to live.”

Sleaford Manor sits in a prominent location next to a Co-op supermarket, a community centre, and a newly developed coffee shop. For more information about the development visit yorkarehomes.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals