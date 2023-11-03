Connexin Races Ahead as UK’s Leading LoRaWAN Infrastructure Provider as Network Passes 4.8 Million Homes

UK-based smart technology and digital specialist Connexin is making huge strides in becoming the leading provider of LoRaWAN® infrastructure in the UK, announcing that its Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) now reaches 4.8 million homes. A significant milestone in the company’s mission to ‘Connect the real world with the digital world to improve the way we live’.

Connexin’s industry leading LoRaWAN is a low powered, wide-area network designed to seamlessly connect Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors over long distances while consuming minimal energy. The network is live and passes over 4.8 million homes. Making a splash in the utilities landscape, Connexin is set to expand the network even further with plans to connect an additional 400,000 IoT sensors to make UK water smarter.

Connexin’s impressive track record of deploying large-scale LoRaWAN infrastructure for smart water metering really demonstrates its expertise in the sector, alongside successful partnerships with industry leaders such as Severn Trent Water and Yorkshire Water.

By revolutionising the smart water network, water utility companies can now give people a crystal-clear view of their water consumption patterns through real-time insights on water usage, swiftly spot leaks and burst pipes, and ultimately reduce water loss. This brings enormous benefits to the environment. By cutting down on water waste through smart metering and improved management, Connexin is helping to reduce energy consumption linked to water treatment and distribution, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions for the nation.

Dan Preece, Vice President of IoT at Connexin explains: “Our growth in the IoT and digital infrastructure space over the past year has been off the charts. We continue to invest significant resources into boosting our LoRaWAN infrastructure, ensuring top-notch coverage and rock-solid reliability to cater to the ever-expanding needs of the many businesses and communities embracing IoT applications.”

Connexin’s growth in building smarter cities and places has been accelerated with an £80m investment from PATRIZIA; one of the world’s largest independent infrastructure funds. Phoebe Smith, Senior Director at PATRIZIA Infrastructure, said: “PATRIZIA is proud to support Connexin’s growth journey in the UK digital infrastructure space. During a time when sustainability and reducing unnecessary impact on the planet are more important than ever, we are excited to partner with such an innovative and forward-thinking company.”

LoRaWAN® technology is a game-changer for the environment and supports a vast array of applications that touch nearly every aspect of day-to-day life. With the deployment of LoRaWAN-enabled sensors, service providers such as water utility companies and local authorities can keep a vigilant eye on their surroundings. From continuously monitoring elements such as temperature, humidity, water patterns and air quality to maintaining comfortable living spaces can all be achieved to ensure good health. The versatility and connectivity of LoRaWAN make cities and communities smarter, paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future for everyone.