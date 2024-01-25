Association for Project Management appoints acclaimed business leader Yvonne Thompson as new President

Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, has today announced the appointment of Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE as its President-elect.

Dr Thompson will commence in the role in July, taking over from outgoing APM President, Sue Kershaw, who has served in the role since 2019.

As President, Dr Thompson will advocate for the project profession, host APM’s high-profile events and facilitate discussions that will drive forwards project, programme and portfolio work around the world.

Her professional background includes roles as Music Editor of Root magazine, Managing Director of marketing and PR company ASAP Communications, and President of the European Federation of Black Women Business Owners. In addition, she is a founding member of radio station Choice FM. She has four Fellowships including from Kings College London, along with honorary doctorates from London Metropolitan University and the University of Plymouth. She is also a Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London and a successful author, speaker and influencer.

Commenting on the appointment, Milla Mazilu, Chair of APM’s Board of Trustees, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Yvonne Thompson as APM’s incoming President. She is a hugely respected leader, role model and campaigner. These qualities make her the ideal choice to represent APM, the chartered membership organisation for the project profession.

“Yvonne joins APM at an exciting time for the project community, but also at a time when many face challenges in their work to deliver projects and programmes that will benefit society. Yvonne’s experience in spearheading innovative and groundbreaking projects will be invaluable in this role. I speak for everyone associated with APM when I say I am greatly looking forward to working with her.

“I would also like to thank our outgoing President, Sue Kershaw, who has served APM, our members and the wider project profession with tireless dedication since 2019. With Sue’s support, APM has successfully navigated challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and introduced new innovations and offerings for our members. Her work has helped cement APM’s reputation as an outstanding professional body.”

Dr Thompson said: “I am honoured to have been appointed into the prestigious role of APM’s President. I now look forward to getting started in the coming months, and to help promote APM’s vision, mission and strategy. I’m also keen to help shape the future of the sector and drive professionalism.

“I look forward to working with APM’s Board of Trustees in helping to shape the project profession’s direction, along with Chief Executive Adam Boddison, and all those associated with APM and its work.”

