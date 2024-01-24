Darryl Brown joins GMI Construction Group as North East Commercial Director

GMI Construction Group has appointed Darryl Brown to the newly created role of Regional Commercial Director for the North East.

Working alongside Regional Director Gary Oates, he is tasked with further growing the independent company’s presence in the region.

Having moved into larger offices on Teesside earlier this year, GMI further strengthened its position after joining the framework of the North East Purchasing Organisation (NEPO), allowing it to tender for public sector contracts involving the region’s 12 local authorities.

GMI, one of the largest independent construction firms in the North of England and Midlands, recently completed several high profile projects including 362,600 sq. ft of commercial units at Hillthorn Business Park, Washington, and the 650,000 sq. ft Connect warehouse and logistics scheme at the Integra 61 development near Bowburn, Durham.

Chris Weathers, Group Commercial Director said: “The North East is a key area for the business as it delivers the necessary infrastructure that will attract investment and jobs to the area”

“As a result, we have expanded our team to reflect our growing pipeline of work and having Darryl in the Regional Commercial Director role is pivotal in delivering significant new projects.”

Gary Oates, Regional Director of the North-East said: “Darryl brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of landing new contracts and taking overall commercial control of major projects.

“We look forward to the positive impact Darryl’s appointment will have on the region and its future growth.”

With more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, Darryl joins GMI from Leeds-based Priestley Construction, where he was Head of Commercial.

Having graduated from Leeds Beckett University with a Bsc in Project Management, he started out as an assistant site manager, later progressing through a series of Quantity Surveyor roles.

Darryl, from North Yorkshire, said: “I’m delighted to join GMI and look forward to working with its team in the North East and growing its portfolio of public and private clients across multiple sectors.”

