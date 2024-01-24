Bowater Opens its Doors to a New Head of Sales

Bowater Doors, part of Birtley Group, has strengthened the business with the appointment of Pete White in a new role as Head of Sales.

An experienced sales professional, Pete has joined the leading composite and fire door manufacturer as the business looks to ramp up its supply to national house builders and for social housing refurbishment and social rebuild.

Previously, Pete headed up a team of five as Northern Sales Director for Vent-Axia. The business manufactured and supplied ventilation, heating and air conditioning equipment for social housing and local authority housing.

Within his role at Bowater, Pete will appoint and lead a national sales team for the business, which is headquartered in Birtley, Gateshead.

Pete aims to increase revenues as the firm meets the requirements of house building groups as well as local authorities and housing associations responsible for tenancy new builds and retrofit projects.

Pete said: “Having worked in the UK manufacturing sector, I know Bowater Doors is an established business that is well-regarded within the sectors that it serves.

“It is great to be joining a North East employer and am looking forward to being an intrinsic part of an entrepreneurial company. I plan to raise Bowater’s provision of fire doors and composite doors for residential new builds and renovation projects for social housing houses, flats and tower blocks.

“A robust supply chain of composite doors and BM Trada performance certified fire doors and frames are fundamental for house building and retrofitting. I am excited about meeting Bowater’s current and new clients and being involved with their projects.”

Jason Anderson, Managing Director for Birtley Group, added: “We’re delighted that a person of Pete’s calibre and experience is now a part of the business, as we support Bowater customers across the UK.”

