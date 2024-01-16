Chancerygate submits plans for £15m, 59,500 sq ft industrial and urban logistics in East Manchester

Chancerygate has submitted plans to speculatively build 59,500 sq ft of Grade A urban logistics and industrial space in Clayton, East Manchester.

Called Eastside, the proposed scheme will comprise nine units ranging from 4,000 sq ft to 14,000 sq ft available on a freehold or leasehold basis. The projected gross development value is approximately £15m.

The 2.3-acre site, which was formerly Walkers of Manchester’s printing facility, is located in Clayton under three miles east of Manchester city centre and two miles west of junction 23 of the M60 motorway.

Neighbouring the proposed development is a retail scheme fronting the Ashton New Road which includes Aldi, Subway and Greggs as occupiers.

Eastside sits near to the Eastlands Regeneration Area centred around Manchester City Football Club’s Etihad campus and the upcoming £365m Co-op Live entertainment venue.

All units at the development will benefit from electric vehicle charging points and solar cells on their roofs which provide green energy on an affordable basis to occupiers.

In addition, the units will be constructed from high-performance building materials to reduce CO2 emissions. The scheme is targeting an EPC A and BREEAM Excellent rating.

Commenting on the plans, Chancerygate development director, Chris Brown, who is based in the Warrington office, said: “There’s an acute shortage of high-quality industrial and logistics accommodation for SMEs serving the East Manchester catchment.

“Our proposed Eastside development will help satisfy this demand with occupiers having the rare opportunity to purchase their own building.

“The development will be of appeal to a wide range of sectors, thanks to its strategic location and proximity to infrastructure links and population hubs. In turn, this will create a long-term economic asset which complements the large-scale regeneration and investment going on in the locality.

“We look forward to working closely with Manchester City Council to progress our planning application and to deliver prime industrial assets to the city.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

The company currently has around 2.65m sq ft of urban logistics space under construction or ready for development across 19 sites ranging from Edinburgh to Chichester.

For more information visit www.chancerygate.com

