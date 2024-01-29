Drop-in to hear about new homes on Liberton Hospital site

A trio of community consultation events will take place next week in Liberton ahead of the council’s major transformation of the site into much needed homes.

In partnership with Anderson Bell + Christie, HTA landscape architects, G3 Consulting Engineers and arts organisation WAVEparticle, the pop-up events will give those living in the local area the opportunity to hear about plans and share views.

The events will take place throughout the day on Monday 29, Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 January in the Malbet, Ellen’s Glen and Carnbee areas of Liberton and an online survey is also available.

This is the second community engagement activity for the sustainable neighbourhood project which will deliver around 400 new homes within the Liberton area, a significant number of which will be accessible and affordable for social or mid-market rent.

These new homes will be built on the grounds of Liberton Hospital including the former Blood Transfusion Centre, as part of the Council’s direct purchase of the land from NHS Lothian, and the aim is to retain as many of the original features of the historic Victorian hospital as possible.

NHS services will continue to occupy the premises until March 2025 once the hospital’s remaining services have been relocated.

Councillor Jane Meagher, Edinburgh’s Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said:

“For over 100 years Edinburgh residents have been cared for under the roof of Liberton Hospital. I’m delighted that we’ll be able to pay that care forward as we tackle our housing emergency and convert the site into much needed new homes.

“We’re committed to putting care-based housing at the centre of this redevelopment and I’d like to thank our partners at the NHS for working with us to secure the land. It has been many years in the making.

“By demolishing the 1960s built extensions, including the disused Blood Transfusion Service, we’ll be able to design an accessible green neighbourhood of low-carbon housing from scratch. This should help lots of people with specialist needs particularly older residents to live comfortably and with independence. Plus, it will allow us support people who are in desperate housing need as we’re determined to make more than half of the homes on site affordable or social rent.

“Tackling poverty and striving for net zero are two of the biggest priorities for the council and we must do everything within our power to work against the housing crisis. This project supports all of these aims. I’m really looking forward to seeing the plans take shape and for the community to have a real say.”

Sarah Brown, Senior Architect at Anderson Bell + Christie, said:

“Community consultation events such as this are extremely important as they give the local community a chance to share their opinions and help shape a future neighbourhood.

“We’re hoping we will meet and talk with plenty of local residents on what they’d like to see from this project, so we can support on a range of housing needs and set them within a rich and beautiful greenspace.”

