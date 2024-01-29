Time is Money: Why Construction Needs Real-Time Data

All construction projects are highly detailed and complex processes, from the design and planning stage, through to the build and project close, but there are multiple people involved at every stage. With so many tasks to be completed to ensure the project is delivered on time and on budget, there is also the potential for errors to be made. From delays and confusion in communication between the office and the construction site to materials arriving late to a shortage of labour, there’s a myriad of problems that could arise.

So how can these issues be dealt with effectively? To avoid these potentially catastrophic issues happening, an increasing number of organisations are using real-time data to streamline projects and get ahead of their competitors. A recent Gartner survey discovered that 62% of the 1,200 companies it contacted reported greater efficiency after implementing real-time data systems, while a staggering 80% experienced a revenue uplift. This study would suggest, from the companies surveyed, real-time data assisted in providing these businesses with both financial and operational benefits.

Going Digital is Opening Doors in Construction

The acceleration in digital technology means that communication breakdown between offices and construction sites is a thing of the past. Instead of information being relayed over the phone or email which can cause delays and lost information, resulting in costly delays to projects and disgruntled customers. Information can now be uploaded via smartphone, tablet, or other devices using cloud-based construction ERP software and other real-time data and collaboration tools. For example, Rhodar, a provider of asbestos removal, demolition and land remediation services found that prior to using ERP software: “Issuing an asbestos survey report to a customer used to take up to a week. This task can now be achieved in a much shorter time frame – the surveyor completes a form at the customer’s house on a mobile device and the survey data is automatically uploaded into a report format at the office, ready to issue to the customer.”

Control of every construction project at every milestone

Construction software uses enhanced features to make projects easier to manage than ever before. That is no mean feat when each construction project involves so many people, from general contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers, and consultants, to clients, and other outside agencies who must all be aligned.

Real-time data reporting is a proven method for improving productivity on-site. The benefits include:

Reduced projects costs

Increased productivity

Real-time communication

Time tracking

Improved quality control

Standardised operating procedures

Quicker project completion

Enhanced safety

Greater profit margins

Because Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and other fully integrated construction software operates via the cloud, it allows people to access real-time data and information wherever they are. Whether they are present on the job site, in the office, or visiting a customer, the data they need is instantly available at their fingertips. As a result, project workers can avoid multiple phone calls and piles of printed job sheets so that nobody is left waiting and decisions can be made on the spot.

Smarter Decision Making Thanks to Data

The data gathered from construction software can also be used to enhance the delivery of real-time information so that organisations work smarter on future projects. Managers can learn what systems work best for them to streamline processes over time and therefore limit costs and time.

Where construction software was once considered a niche collaboration tool, it has now become a necessity in the industry., with vital data and information shared at the touch of a button.

One of the biggest advantages of user-friendly construction software is that it allows users to interact so that data-driven information, insights, and decisions can be exchanged in real-time which leads to further operational efficiencies, and greater productivity levels.

What Has Construction ERP Software Achieved So Far?

Rhodar needed a central system that could manage every aspect of their company and provide accurate, real-time information to drive decision-making. Using construction management software has united the company’s 500+ employees into a single system, allowing them to complete, document, and process jobs across the US.

