Allsee Technologies seeks planning approval for landmark facility at St. Modwen’s Longbridge Business Park

Plans have been submitted by Allsee Technologies to build an 80,000 sq ft landmark office headquarters and digital technology centre at St. Modwen’s Longbridge Business Park. After a £20m investment, the new building will support the creation of over 150 skilled jobs.

Allsee Technologies is a global leader in Digital Advertising Display Manufacturingwith an impressive Blue Chip client portfolio. They already have offices in the UK, Europe, China, the US and Africa and the move will bring another industry-leading manufacturer to the region, across 2.3 acres on Longbridge Business Park.

As St. Modwen continues the £300m regeneration of the former West Works site, the area is rapidly gaining recognition for being a specialist centre for science, technology, medicine, precision engineering and R&D. The arrival of Allsee Technologies further enhances this burgeoning reputation.

A growing number of businesses are helping to support and strengthen the local economy and enhance Longbridge’s reputation as a destination for market-leading companies. These leading companies include the recently completed IVC Evidensia veterinary hospital, Blaise Referrals, Waters Corporation’s precision manufacturing centre, plus new investment from Sterling Pharmaceuticals and more.

Subject to the planning permission being granted, construction work is due to start in summer 2024 with an opening scheduled for late 2025. When complete, the new Allsee headquarters will provide a world-class centre developing high-value digital display technologies and offering its reseller partners industry-leading signage expertise.

Speaking of the project, Baoli Zhao, Managing Director at Allsee, said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to contribute to Longbridge Business Park’s growth story. With a deep appreciation for the area’s rich history in technology and manufacturing, we are thrilled to be part of Longbridge’s growing reputation as a hub for science, technology, precision engineering, and R&D. We also want to share a heartfelt commendation to St. Modwen for their dedication to the area’s regeneration. As we embark on this exciting journey, we look forward to fostering growth, collaboration, and creating more job opportunities within Birmingham and the wider West Midlands area. Here’s to the next chapter of prosperity and partnership!”

Rob Flavell, Senior Director at St. Modwen, said: “Once again we are seeing that leading global companies want to have a base at Longbridge. This exciting new digital technology manufacturing facility for Allsee will bring yet more specialist expertise to the area. This is good news for the local and regional economies and will ensure that the work undertaken by St. Modwen in recent years will benefit the area for many years to come.”

Longbridge Business Park has benefitted from infrastructure investment in partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and will create up to 5,000 new jobs upon completion. Longbridge Business Park offers exceptional local, regional and national connectivity and is a sustainable addition to the wider £1bn Longbridge masterplan. In addition to the business park, the investment is delivering an attractive residential neighbourhood of 350 homes.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals