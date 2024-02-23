Midlands and North contractor completes first phase of Yorkshire logistics hub

McLaren Construction Midlands and North has delivered phase one of Konect 62 – a speculative industrial and logistics development located in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

Comprising three sustainable units across the 60-acre first phase which are now available to let, the contractor worked together with C4 architects to complete the first phase for joint venture partners, Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse.

With a capability of providing over 1,500 jobs, phase one units include 161,000, 151,000 and 61,000 sq. ft options alongside a 30-acre service plot, which was delivered with utilities and access to accommodate several Build-to-Suit options.

The entire Konect 62 development, which will include multiple phases, will be adopting low carbon building design and technology to target a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating.

McLaren Construction Midlands and North inducted 1,350 people during the delivery of the first phase, and a combined total of 138,200 work hours were required for the build.

The Konect 62 site is located on the previous site of Kellingley Colliery, the last deep mine in the UK which opened in 1959 and closed in 2015.

Gary Cramp, Managing Director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “We’re pleased to have delivered phase one of this landmark industrial and logistics hub, for joint venture partners Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse, of which we’ve received excellent feedback.

“Our dedicated team and subcontractors worked exceptionally hard to ensure the quality, sustainability and timeliness of the phase, which was completed in 12 months, using predominantly local labour from the surrounding community. The scheme will provide essential jobs and opportunities for the sector in a prime location.” David Nuttall, Managing Director of Industrial & Logistics at Cole Waterhouse, said: “McLaren has delivered an excellent first phase at Konect 62, exactly 12 months from signing the build contract. The three units and 30-acre plot set the tone for the remainder of the site and firmly establish Konect 62 as a genuine business location. A year ago, the site was featureless, and all traces of the former mine had been cleared. The change today is dramatic, and it is now a first-rate logistics park offering a variety of existing units and Build-to-Suit opportunities.”

