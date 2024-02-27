Blueprint Interiors Strengthen Pre Construction Team

Workplace consultants and commercial office fit-out specialists Blueprint Interiors has strengthened its pre-construction team following the appointment of Hamzah Khalid as a Pre-Construction Assistant.

Khalid, holds a Bachelors Degree in Construction Management & Property Development from The University of Derby. He was previously a graduate Quantity Surveyor at Prestige Retail Ltd where he collaborated with prestigious retail consultancy firms, managing projects for clients such as B&Q and Specsavers. He has helped to successfully deliver projects that included internal fit-outs, new builds, extensions, demolitions, roof work, masonry walls, and installations.

In his new role at Blueprint Interiors, Khalid will proactively ensure the programming of works, plan resource allocation for daily operations, and maintain quality standards. This will include the preparation of quotations, purchase orders and site deliveries, site surveys, maintaining subcontractor and supplier relationships and preparation of technical information.

Commenting, Hamzah said, “I am delighted to be joining such a forward thinking and growing organisation in which I can see a clear structure for my future career. I am looking forward to the opportunity to develop and excel in an exciting role for a company that clearly has the best interests of employees at the heart of their culture.”

Rachel Biddles, Operations Director added, “This year has seen phenomenal interest in our workplace design consultancy, as employers seek to create work spaces that not only attract but retain the best talent. Hamzah will be integral in helping us to ensure the design visual is delivered so that we continue to maintain our quality of service, the finished workspace meets expectations and delivers that all important wow factor.” With a number of new and exciting office fit-out wins already secured, and a strong pipeline of workplace consultancy and design projects underway, 2024 has got off to a great start for Blueprint Interiors who have previously completed projects for a number of the regions larger employers including The Melton Building Society, Futures Housing Group, Gleeds and The East Midlands Chamber.

