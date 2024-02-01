Towngate PLC continues £6 million development of state-of-the-art business centre in Manchester

Leading property specialist, Towngate PLC, is gearing up to reveal its latest development — a brand-new row of industrial units, adding approximately 45,695 sq ft to the footprint of Towngate Business Centre at Manchester Road West, Walkden. With the steelwork phase and roof installation now complete, along with the commencement of the installation of the external cladding and PV Solar Panels, the project is on track for practical completion in April 2024, offering businesses an exceptional opportunity to secure modern industrial and warehouse spaces.

With its £6 million+ investment, the property specialist has crossed a significant milestone in the revitalisation of the site, once home to the iconic Lucozade factory. The project not only restores the area to full capacity but also contributes to the creation of hundreds of jobs, leaving a lasting legacy. Strategically located just off Lester Road, with easy access to the M61 Motorway and key city centres, the business park is set to become a hub of economic activity.

Anticipated to be ready for occupancy in spring, a series of cutting-edge units boast sizes ranging from 5,450 to 45,695 sq. ft., providing firms with an opportunity to operate from a strategically located and technologically advanced environment. Due to demand, two of the largest units are under offer on a pre-let basis, leaving available spaces ranging from 5,450 – 27,855 sq ft.

New occupants of the Towngate Business Centre will benefit from a secure 30m yard area, remotely-monitored CCTV, 24-hour security, EV charging points, and ample on-site parking. The development prioritises sustainability with photovoltaic solar panels, thermally efficient cladding, air source heat pump systems, and wellness showers. With a keen focus on achieving a ‘Very Good’ BREEAM rating, Towngate is committed to fostering environmentally conscious workspaces.

Situated in close proximity to Ellesmere Shopping Centre and Walkden Town Centre, the business centre will also provide easy access to essential amenities such as Aldi, Costa Coffee, and independent pubs and restaurants.

Tom Lamb, property director for Towngate PLC, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: “We are excited to already be seeing several enquiries for the units, and it is wonderful to have two units under offer at such an early stage. I expect there will be further interest now that they are taking shape. With a range of appealing features, we’re ensuring the units will be suited to assorted industrial sectors.”

Throughout construction, Towngate PLC has been working in collaboration with Ellenby Construction, along with appointed partners, including David Stanway Associates, KPP Architects, Steven Abbott Associates, Adept, and Michael Eyres Partnership. For further information and leasing inquiries, please contact Tom Lamb, property director, or Julia Ford, marketing manager, at Towngate PLC.

