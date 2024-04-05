Panelco Expands Laminate Portfolio Through New Strategic Partnership with Polyrey

Industry-leading decorative panel and sheet experts Panelco has announced a strategic brand partnership with specialist technical and decorative panel designer and manufacturer Polyrey to expand the range of high-pressure laminate (HPL) and compact laminate products it can offer its customers.

As a prominent stockist and manufacturer of innovative products, ranges and decorative designs, Panelco has grown over its two-decade history to become a byword for quality in the sector.

This new partnership sees the company work together with Polyrey, part of Wilsonart Egineered Surfaces, the global leader in engineered decorative surfaces.

Beginning in April, the two businesses will cooperate to offer an extensive collection of Polyrey products to Panelco’s customer base of design and architectural professionals. The collection will include Polyrey’s newly-launched Galerie range – the largest single collection of interior panels for commercial applications.

Galerie gives fabricators, manufacturers and specifiers the opportunity to choose from a collection of over 800 designs comprising a multitude of decors and finishes inspired by the most prominent design and societal trends driving the interiors market. With 90 new designs and a new Silk finish which brings Galerie’s total number of finish options to 18, Polyrey has fused premium technical performance with aesthetic impact.

The new partnership will see Panelco offer Polyrey’s Galerie Integral and Plus ranges, alongside the brand’s other specialist collections including Cubicle & Washroom, Durion and Doors. With over 60 years of manufacturing heritage, Polyrey are at the forefront of technical and decorative surfaces. Galerie Integral decors are available in high pressure laminate (HPL), melamine faced chipboard (MFC) and compact laminate. The Galerie Plus collection presents specifiers with an additional set of premium designs available in HPL and compact laminate.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Polyrey and be able to offer their extensive product range, covering all applications associated with their HPL and Compact collections.” said Julie Dean, Group Marketing Manager at Panelco. “Polyrey is well-known for supplying innovative surface solutions to the design and architectural sectors; their exceptional designs, quality, service and availability will strengthen our wider decorative portfolio. We are truly excited to be part of this partnership and look forward to seeing how the start of this new chapter will benefit both businesses.”

Polyrey is a registered RIBA CPD provider in the UK, ensuring its team of engineered surfaces experts is on hand to support architects with their ongoing professional development. This expertise proved appealing to the Panelco team, who are looking forward to taking their next step as a company together with Polyrey.

For more information on Panelco’s new offering, please visit panelco.com or contact sales@panelco.com. Alternatively, to explore the new Galerie collection by Polyrey, visit wilsonart.co.uk/polyrey.

