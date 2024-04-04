Suppliers named for Pagabo’s latest Professional Services Frameworks

NATIONAL framework provider Pagabo has announced the 116 suppliers successfully appointed to its two new Professional Services frameworks covering Scotland and all remaining areas of the UK separately.

Among the appointments are industry-leading names such as multi-disciplinary consultancies Rider Levett Bucknall, Turner & Townsend, Pick Everard and WSP. Meanwhile, there is a number of appointments, such as Hexa Consulting, Tetra Tech, Ridge and Stace, which have been awarded a spot for the first time.

Clients will be able to access solutions covering the full spectrum of construction and premises consultancy services including project management, architecture, engineering, town and masterplanning, and strategy advice. The framework covering England, Wales and North Ireland is valued at £780m, while the new Scotland-specific framework is valued at £27m.

Five suppliers have been appointed to the Scotland agreement, while 116 are included in the version for the other UK regions.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Professional services is our most popular framework offering so we were expecting a high level of quality bids for the new iteration – and we were not wrong. Now on its third instalment, this framework goes from strength to strength – continually demonstrating quick, simple and effective procurement possibility.

“There is a perfect blend of continuation from the previous iteration alongside changes that address the needs of clients and suppliers. As a result, the opportunities offered to suppliers are very valuable and clients are provided with easy access to the best selection of suppliers in the consultancy industry.

“There were more than 200 bids to be on multi-national framework, with just over half of those being successful in appointment. Only 33 organisations have been reappointed following the previous version of the framework, proving our sophisticated bid process ensures only the most suitable suppliers are appointed. Small and medium sized enterprises also make up 79% of the supplier list, which we’re very proud of as framework opportunities like this help to strengthen the pipeline of work for the business involved and ensures the best social value possible for communities.”

This announcement comes following the earlier announcement of Lot 1 providers, seeing AtkinsRéalis appointed as the sole supplier for the UK agreement, and AtkinsRèalis and Turner & Townsend appointed jointly for Lot 1 for Scotland.

The Education Alliance Trust remains as the contracting authority for the two new agreements. The frameworks will go live in early April, taking over from the current iteration on its expiry.

Professional Services Framework (England, Wales and Northern Ireland)

With no minimum or maximum project value restrictions, the framework provides simple, flexible and transparent access to carefully selected providers, split across 23 different lots and 7 regional areas. Either appoint a single national provider using Lot 1, or individually through Lots 2-23.

Lot 1 – Complete Service Solutions (lots 2 – 20)

Lot 2 – Civil and Structural Engineering

Lot 3 – Quantity Surveying, Project and Programme Management and Lead Consultant (covers Employers Agent)

Lot 4 – Site Supervisor / Clerk of Services

Lot 5 – Building Surveying

Lot 6 – Decarbonisation Retrofit for Dwellings – PAS 2035:2019

Lot 7 – Decarbonisation Retrofit for Non Dwellings – PAS 2038:2021

Lot 8 – Stock Condition Surveys

Lot 9 – Building Services Engineering (M&E)

Lot 10 – Architectural Design Services

Lot 11 – Landscape Architectural Design Service

Lot 12 – Asset / Estate Management

Lot 13 – Sustainability & Environmental Consultancy

Lot 14 – Town & Master Planning

Lot 15 – Heritage

Lot 16 – Health & Safety Consultant inc. Principal Designer Services

Lot 17 – Strategic Programme Setup & Procurement

Lot 18 – Project & Programme Recovery Service

Lot 19 – Leisure Strategy Advice

Lot 20 – Fire Engineering

Lot 21 – Fire Engineering – EWS1 & FRAEW Surveys

Lot 22 – Asbestos Consultancy

Lot 23 – Water Consultancy including Legionella monitoring

The full list of suppliers includes:

AHP Architects and Surveyors Limted

Airborne Environmental Consultants Limited

Alan Wood Partnership Limited

Align Property Partners

Amey OW Limited

Artelia Projects UK Limited

AtkinsRéalis

Avanti Architects Ltd

Baily Garner LLP

Baker Hicks Limited

BakerStuart Ltd

Barker Associates (Essex) Limited

Beyond Consult LTD

Bidwells LLP

Blue Sky Design Services Ltd

Bradley Environmental Consultants Limited

Broadway Malyan Ltd

CAD21 Ltd

Cambria Consulting Ltd

Comprehensive Design Architects Ltd

Clancy Consulting Ltd

Colour Urban Design Limited

Coreus Projects Limited

Couch Perry & Wilkes LLP

Craddy Pitchers Ltd

Cundall Johnston and Partners LLP

Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

Curtins Consulting Ltd

DarntonB3 Limited

DCA Consultancy Ltd

Delap & Waller Ltd

Design ID Consulting Limited

DHA Planning Ltd

DSSR Ltd

ECE Architecture Limited

EDGEPS LIMITED (EDGE)

Environmental Essentials Limited

Environtec Limited

esc construction consultants ltd

exi Group Holdings Limited

Floyd Slaski Architects Ltd

Fowler Martin Ltd.

Fraser Brown Mackenna Ltd

Global HSE Solutions Ltd

Gotch Saunders & Surridge LLP

Harry Rolston Architect Ltd

Healthy Buildings Ireland t/a HBE

Hexa Consulting Ltd

Hickton Quality Control Ltd

Hollis Global Limited

Hydrock Consultants Ltd

Ingleton Wood LLP

Inspectas Compliance Ltd

JCP Consulting Engineers Ltd

Jones Lang LaSalle Ltd

Keegans

Keelagher Okey Associates Ltd

Kier Business Services Limited

International Fire Consultants Limited

Lacey Hickie & Caley Ltd

Lakes Join Grandly Ltd

Land Use Consultants

Lendlease Construction (Europe) Limited

Low Carbon Estates Ltd

Lucion Services Limited

Maber Associates Limited

Mace Limited

McAdam Design Ltd

MOSES CAMERON WILLIAMS LTD

MGAC LLP

Mott MacDonald Limited

MPP Group Limited

NORR Consultants Limited

Pick Everard

Playle & Partners LLP

Procom-IM Ltd

Pulse Associates ltd

Purcell Architecture Ltd

QODA Consulting Ltd

Quartz Project Services Limited

RAILWAY PROJECT SERVICES LTD

Rapleys LLP

RPP Ltd T/A Rex Procter and Partners

rg+p Limited

Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited

Ridge and Partners

RNJ Partnership LLP

Roberts Limbrick Ltd

Ross Quality Control Limited

Roughan & O’Donovan UK Ltd.

RPP Asbestos Services Ltd

RPP Management Limited

RSK Environment Limited

S I Sealy & Associates Limited

Services Design Solution Limited

Seven Partnership limited

Shared Agenda Solutions Limited

Simpson & Brown LLP

SOCOTEC Asbestos Ltd

AFLSP Limited

Stace LLP

Stem Architects Limted

Stewart Associates (Midland) Ltd

Summers-Inman Construction and Property Consultants LLP

Sutcliffe Projects Ltd

Tetra Tech Limited

The Harris Partnership Limited

Troup Bywaters + Anders

Turner & Townsend Limited

Urban Fabric Architects

URBAN GREEN SPACE LIMITED

Waterman Infrastructure & Environment Ltd

Weston Williamson + Partners LLP

WH Stephens

WSP UK Limited

WT Partnership Limited

Locogen Consulting Ltd

Professional Services Framework for Scotland

With no minimum or maximum project value restrictions, the framework provides simple, flexible and transparent access to carefully selected Scottish providers, split across 4 different lots. Either appoint a single national provider using Lot 1, or individually through Lots 2-4.

Lot 1 – Complete Service Solutions – including: Civil and Structural Engineering Quantity Surveying, Project and Programme Management and Lead Consultant (covers Employers Agent) Site Supervisor / Clerk of Services Building Surveying Decarbonisation Retrofit for Dwellings – PAS 2035:2019 Decarbonisation Retrofit for Non Dwellings – PAS 2038:2021 Stock Condition Surveys Building Services Engineering (M&E) Landscape Architectural Design Service Asset / Estate Management Sustainability & Environmental Consultancy Town & Master Planning Heritage Health & Safety Consultant inc. Principal Designer Services Strategic Programme Setup & Procurement Project & Programme Recovery Service Leisure Strategy Advice Fire Engineering

Lot 3 – Fire Engineering – EWS1 & FRAEW Surveys

Lot 4 – Asbestos Consultancy

Lot 5 – Water Consultancy including Legionella monitoring

The full list of suppliers includes:

AtkinsRéalis

Bradley Environmental Consultants Limited

Healthy Buildings Ireland t/a HBE

Hydrock Consultants Ltd

Lucion Services Limited

SOCOTEC Asbestos Ltd

Turner & Townsend Limited

