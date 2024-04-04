Suppliers named for Pagabo’s latest Professional Services Frameworks

NATIONAL framework provider Pagabo has announced the 116 suppliers successfully appointed to its two new Professional Services frameworks covering Scotland and all remaining areas of the UK separately.
Among the appointments are industry-leading names such as multi-disciplinary consultancies Rider Levett Bucknall, Turner & Townsend, Pick Everard and WSP. Meanwhile, there is a number of appointments, such as Hexa Consulting, Tetra Tech, Ridge and Stace, which have been awarded a spot for the first time.
Clients will be able to access solutions covering the full spectrum of construction and premises consultancy services including project management, architecture, engineering, town and masterplanning, and strategy advice. The framework covering England, Wales and North Ireland is valued at £780m, while the new Scotland-specific framework is valued at £27m.
Five suppliers have been appointed to the Scotland agreement, while 116 are included in the version for the other UK regions.
Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Professional services is our most popular framework offering so we were expecting a high level of quality bids for the new iteration – and we were not wrong. Now on its third instalment, this framework goes from strength to strength – continually demonstrating quick, simple and effective procurement possibility.
“There is a perfect blend of continuation from the previous iteration alongside changes that address the needs of clients and suppliers. As a result, the opportunities offered to suppliers are very valuable and clients are provided with easy access to the best selection of suppliers in the consultancy industry.
“There were more than 200 bids to be on multi-national framework, with just over half of those being successful in appointment. Only 33 organisations have been reappointed following the previous version of the framework, proving our sophisticated bid process ensures only the most suitable suppliers are appointed. Small and medium sized enterprises also make up 79% of the supplier list, which we’re very proud of as framework opportunities like this help to strengthen the pipeline of work for the business involved and ensures the best social value possible for communities.”
This announcement comes following the earlier announcement of Lot 1 providers, seeing AtkinsRéalis appointed as the sole supplier for the UK agreement, and AtkinsRèalis and Turner & Townsend appointed jointly for Lot 1 for Scotland.
The Education Alliance Trust remains as the contracting authority for the two new agreements. The frameworks will go live in early April, taking over from the current iteration on its expiry.
For more information, please visit www.pagabo.co.uk
Professional Services Framework (England, Wales and Northern Ireland)
With no minimum or maximum project value restrictions, the framework provides simple, flexible and transparent access to carefully selected providers, split across 23 different lots and 7 regional areas. Either appoint a single national provider using Lot 1, or individually through Lots 2-23.
- Lot 1 – Complete Service Solutions (lots 2 – 20)
- Lot 2 – Civil and Structural Engineering
- Lot 3 – Quantity Surveying, Project and Programme Management and Lead Consultant (covers Employers Agent)
- Lot 4 – Site Supervisor / Clerk of Services
- Lot 5 – Building Surveying
- Lot 6 – Decarbonisation Retrofit for Dwellings – PAS 2035:2019
- Lot 7 – Decarbonisation Retrofit for Non Dwellings – PAS 2038:2021
- Lot 8 – Stock Condition Surveys
- Lot 9 – Building Services Engineering (M&E)
- Lot 10 – Architectural Design Services
- Lot 11 – Landscape Architectural Design Service
- Lot 12 – Asset / Estate Management
- Lot 13 – Sustainability & Environmental Consultancy
- Lot 14 – Town & Master Planning
- Lot 15 – Heritage
- Lot 16 – Health & Safety Consultant inc. Principal Designer Services
- Lot 17 – Strategic Programme Setup & Procurement
- Lot 18 – Project & Programme Recovery Service
- Lot 19 – Leisure Strategy Advice
- Lot 20 – Fire Engineering
- Lot 21 – Fire Engineering – EWS1 & FRAEW Surveys
- Lot 22 – Asbestos Consultancy
- Lot 23 – Water Consultancy including Legionella monitoring
The full list of suppliers includes:
- AHP Architects and Surveyors Limted
- Airborne Environmental Consultants Limited
- Alan Wood Partnership Limited
- Align Property Partners
- Amey OW Limited
- Artelia Projects UK Limited
- AtkinsRéalis
- Avanti Architects Ltd
- Baily Garner LLP
- Baker Hicks Limited
- BakerStuart Ltd
- Barker Associates (Essex) Limited
- Beyond Consult LTD
- Bidwells LLP
- Blue Sky Design Services Ltd
- Bradley Environmental Consultants Limited
- Broadway Malyan Ltd
- CAD21 Ltd
- Cambria Consulting Ltd
- Comprehensive Design Architects Ltd
- Clancy Consulting Ltd
- Colour Urban Design Limited
- Coreus Projects Limited
- Couch Perry & Wilkes LLP
- Craddy Pitchers Ltd
- Cundall Johnston and Partners LLP
- Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
- Curtins Consulting Ltd
- DarntonB3 Limited
- DCA Consultancy Ltd
- Delap & Waller Ltd
- Design ID Consulting Limited
- DHA Planning Ltd
- DSSR Ltd
- ECE Architecture Limited
- EDGEPS LIMITED (EDGE)
- Environmental Essentials Limited
- Environtec Limited
- esc construction consultants ltd
- exi Group Holdings Limited
- Floyd Slaski Architects Ltd
- Fowler Martin Ltd.
- Fraser Brown Mackenna Ltd
- Global HSE Solutions Ltd
- Gotch Saunders & Surridge LLP
- Harry Rolston Architect Ltd
- Healthy Buildings Ireland t/a HBE
- Hexa Consulting Ltd
- Hickton Quality Control Ltd
- Hollis Global Limited
- Hydrock Consultants Ltd
- Ingleton Wood LLP
- Inspectas Compliance Ltd
- JCP Consulting Engineers Ltd
- Jones Lang LaSalle Ltd
- Keegans
- Keelagher Okey Associates Ltd
- Kier Business Services Limited
- International Fire Consultants Limited
- Lacey Hickie & Caley Ltd
- Lakes Join Grandly Ltd
- Land Use Consultants
- Lendlease Construction (Europe) Limited
- Low Carbon Estates Ltd
- Lucion Services Limited
- Maber Associates Limited
- Mace Limited
- McAdam Design Ltd
- MOSES CAMERON WILLIAMS LTD
- MGAC LLP
- Mott MacDonald Limited
- MPP Group Limited
- NORR Consultants Limited
- Pick Everard
- Playle & Partners LLP
- Procom-IM Ltd
- Pulse Associates ltd
- Purcell Architecture Ltd
- QODA Consulting Ltd
- Quartz Project Services Limited
- RAILWAY PROJECT SERVICES LTD
- Rapleys LLP
- RPP Ltd T/A Rex Procter and Partners
- rg+p Limited
- Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited
- Ridge and Partners
- RNJ Partnership LLP
- Roberts Limbrick Ltd
- Ross Quality Control Limited
- Roughan & O’Donovan UK Ltd.
- RPP Asbestos Services Ltd
- RPP Management Limited
- RSK Environment Limited
- S I Sealy & Associates Limited
- Services Design Solution Limited
- Seven Partnership limited
- Shared Agenda Solutions Limited
- Simpson & Brown LLP
- SOCOTEC Asbestos Ltd
- AFLSP Limited
- Stace LLP
- Stem Architects Limted
- Stewart Associates (Midland) Ltd
- Summers-Inman Construction and Property Consultants LLP
- Sutcliffe Projects Ltd
- Tetra Tech Limited
- The Harris Partnership Limited
- Troup Bywaters + Anders
- Turner & Townsend Limited
- Urban Fabric Architects
- URBAN GREEN SPACE LIMITED
- Waterman Infrastructure & Environment Ltd
- Weston Williamson + Partners LLP
- WH Stephens
- WSP UK Limited
- WT Partnership Limited
- Locogen Consulting Ltd
Professional Services Framework for Scotland
With no minimum or maximum project value restrictions, the framework provides simple, flexible and transparent access to carefully selected Scottish providers, split across 4 different lots. Either appoint a single national provider using Lot 1, or individually through Lots 2-4.
- Lot 1 – Complete Service Solutions – including:
- Civil and Structural Engineering
- Quantity Surveying, Project and Programme Management and Lead Consultant (covers Employers Agent)
- Site Supervisor / Clerk of Services
- Building Surveying
- Decarbonisation Retrofit for Dwellings – PAS 2035:2019
- Decarbonisation Retrofit for Non Dwellings – PAS 2038:2021
- Stock Condition Surveys
- Building Services Engineering (M&E)
- Landscape Architectural Design Service
- Asset / Estate Management
- Sustainability & Environmental Consultancy
- Town & Master Planning
- Heritage
- Health & Safety Consultant inc. Principal Designer Services
- Strategic Programme Setup & Procurement
- Project & Programme Recovery Service
- Leisure Strategy Advice
- Fire Engineering
- Lot 3 – Fire Engineering – EWS1 & FRAEW Surveys
- Lot 4 – Asbestos Consultancy
- Lot 5 – Water Consultancy including Legionella monitoring
The full list of suppliers includes:
- AtkinsRéalis
- Bradley Environmental Consultants Limited
- Healthy Buildings Ireland t/a HBE
- Hydrock Consultants Ltd
- Lucion Services Limited
- SOCOTEC Asbestos Ltd
- Turner & Townsend Limited
