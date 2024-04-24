Sovereign Network Group completes 100 affordable homes in Edgware

Customers are set to move into brand new apartments in Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware as Sovereign Network Group (SNG) complete the construction of 100 affordable homes.

The spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments boast several green credentials. All properties will use air-source heat pumps instead of gas boilers for heating, the first in SNG’s London and East region, and there will be solar panels on the development’s roof. The scheme also features rooftop gardens and a play area for new residents to enjoy.

The scheme is 100% affordable with funding partly secured from the Greater London Authority’s (GLA’s) Affordable Homes Programme. There are 75 homes for Shared Ownership, 19 for London Affordable Rent, and six for London Living Rent, a GLA scheme that supports customers in saving for a deposit to buy their own home. A new supermarket and a gym are due to take up the commercial units on the ground floor.

David Gooch, SNG Executive Director of Development (London and Herts), commented: “It’s great to see this affordable scheme at Burnt Oak Broadway reach completion providing fantastic and sustainable homes for our customers. These apartments are one of over 700 homes handed over across our London and East region in 2023/24, 3.5 times as many homes as in the previous financial year. Over the next 10 years we plan to develop 25,000 new homes in the South of England, more than half which will be for affordable or social rent.”

