Stoford and ICG Real Estate gain approval for urban logistics scheme in South East London

Leading commercial property developer, Stoford, and ICG Real Estate, the real estate division of ICG, have secured planning consent for a new job-creating urban logistics scheme in Crayford, South East London.

Known as MLM Crayford, the scheme comprises three new, highly sustainable buildings with integral Grade A office space, ranging in size from c.34,000 – c.170,000 sq ft.

Features will include rainwater harvesting, PV roof panels and energy efficient LED lighting, as well as bicycle storage, EV charging provision and wellbeing areas for occupiers. The scheme will target BREEAM ‘Excellent’, EPC A and net zero carbon in whole life cycle. Enabling works will commence on site in June 2024.

MLM Crayford could attract in the region of £120 million of inward investment and contribute an estimated £13.3 million per year to the regional economy. The scheme will work towards the objectives and outcomes of Bexley Council’s Growth Strategy by creating significant employment opportunities during construction, and supporting as many as 470 full-time jobs once built and occupied.

Angus Huntley, Director at Stoford said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with ICG Real Estate on this exciting new development. MLM Crayford will regenerate a site that has been disused for more than a decade, delivering a market leading, sustainable industrial/logistics scheme in a supply constrained location in the South East.”

MLM Crayford provides easy access to Jct 1a of the A282 Dartford Crossing, less than five miles from the M25 and just 10 miles from central London. Established local occupiers include Amazon, ASDA, Currys, DHL, Sainsbury’s and Pets at Home.

For further information on MLM Crayford please contact the scheme’s retained agents, DTRE and Savills, or visit www.mlmcrayford.co.uk

Stoford and ICG’s professional team included Pegasus Group, Webb Gray Architects, Trinity Property Consultants, Hoare Lea Engineers, Rodgers Leask, Waterman Group and Rachel Hacking Ecology.

