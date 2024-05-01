Revolutionising Industrial Development: SEGRO V-Park Grand Union Completes Milestone Achievement

St George, in partnership with SEGRO, celebrated a significant achievement at Grand Union in Alperton, as a groundbreaking multi-storey industrial development, known as SEGRO V-Park Grand Union, was officially inaugurated.

This highly sustainable six-storey building offers 134,500 sq ft of premium floorspace from just a 1.7-acre site footprint, aligning with the new London Plan’s objective to intensify industrial land. Once fully leased, the building is anticipated to support up to 250 jobs and apprenticeships, contributing to a total of 650 new jobs across the wider Grand Union neighbourhood.

Situated on the southern tip of the expansive 22-acre Grand Union regeneration site, where St George is revitalising a once derelict brownfield industrial site into a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood with 3,350 homes, 35% of which will be affordable, alongside a variety of green open spaces and public amenities.

‘A New Benchmark in Modern Industrial Space’

SEGRO V-Park Grand Union spans six storeys and is equipped with cargo lifts. The two lower levels offer loading bay space and parking facilities, while the four upper levels feature units of varying sizes. Each customer will occupy a self-contained industrial unit and enjoy exceptional communal amenities that foster a modern, inclusive, and enjoyable working environment, a feature not commonly found in traditional industrial spaces.

These amenities include dedicated social and workspaces, from break-out areas and bookable meeting rooms to a roof terrace designed to facilitate team collaboration. Additionally, a dedicated reception service is available to provide support as needed.

The development incorporates cutting-edge energy-saving measures throughout its construction and lifecycle, designed to assist customers in reducing their carbon footprints and achieving sustainability targets. The building targets a BREEAM Excellent rating and includes 20 charging points for electric cars and vans, as well as photovoltaic cells and an internal green wall.

‘Working in Partnership’

Councillor Shama Tatler, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Planning, and Growth at Brent Council, commented: “The Grand Union development is transforming under-utilised industrial land into a thriving neighbourhood bursting with opportunity. Today, we are delighted to mark the completion of SEGRO V-Park Grand Union, which will provide high-quality industrial space and create up to 250 jobs for local people.”

Claire Hammond, Land Director at St George Plc, added: “Grand Union is an impressive example of collaborative work between public and private partners. Our ambition across the St George portfolio is to create successful places where communities thrive. Grand Union exemplifies that with more than 400 residents enjoying its prime location next to the Grand Union Canal, access to high-quality amenities, and a varied programme of community events.”

Bonnie Minshull, Head of London at SEGRO, noted: “Innovative, sustainable, high-quality co-location schemes like SEGRO V-Park Grand Union are vital for intensifying land use and driving regeneration. We look forward to converting initial interest into completed leases, enabling job creation and economic prosperity.”

‘A Vibrant Canalside Neighbourhood’

Grand Union is poised to become a comprehensive canalside neighbourhood, offering a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom homes. Several amenities, including a piazza, Community Hub, Anytime Fitness gym, and Crepes+Coffee café operating from the development’s narrowboat PAVO, have already launched, with a Co-op store and nursery set to open later this year.

St George’s broader plans for the new community include 11 acres of green space, restaurants, coffee shops, and a medical centre.

