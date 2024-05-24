Clegg Construction completes £9m care home near Tadcaster

Contractor Clegg Construction has handed over a new 65-bedroom care home to Barchester Healthcare.

The £9m Highfield Care Home at Barkston Ash in North Yorkshire is located on the former Scarthingwell Park Estate and replaces an ageing care home that had previously been on the site.

The new two-storey facilities include lounge, dining and communal areas and will provide 24-hour residential care tailored to the individual in a warm, friendly, and modern environment, as well as specialist care for those living with dementia.

Throughout the build, Clegg Construction consistently achieved high Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) scores in testament to Clegg’s engagement with the local community, its approach to safeguarding the environment, and the protection of the workforce.

Darren Chapman, operations director at Clegg Construction, said: “Highfield Care Home is situated in an idyllic location, with peaceful and picturesque surroundings which will provide future residents with a sense of well-being. It is less than five minutes away from Tadcaster and all the services and facilities that the town offers.

“Clegg Construction is proud to have delivered such a wonderful scheme for Barchester Healthcare, which has a reputation for providing high quality, person-centred care services in superior care environments.”

Clegg Construction has vast experience in managing the construction of new-build, state-of-the-art care and nursing homes across the country for a number of respected operators, delivering over 400 care home beds in recent times.

As part of its commitment to engaging with the local community during the build of Highfield Care Home, Clegg Construction visited Barkston Ash Catholic Primary School to speak to pupils about how local flora and fauna have been protected during construction and also organised a bird box design competition. Clegg also donated fencing to a local residents’ group and wood to residents.

More than 20 existing trees and hedgerows on the site, including a mature turkey oak, a sycamore maple, a Lawson cypress, and a hazel tree, were safely protected, and common pipistrelle bats found at the site were moved to a place of safety.

The team on the Highfield Care Home scheme working alongside Clegg Construction included project manager and quantity surveyor Holden & Lee, architect Harris Irwin Architects, structural engineer Cameron Darroch Associates and M&E consultant Harniss.

Senior Property Development Manager for Barchester Healthcare, Michael Coggin, said: “We’re now welcoming residents to our stunning new care home in Tadcaster. Not only will our residents have a home set in beautiful grounds, the new home will also offer a range of job prospects boosting employment in the neighbouring areas. We look forward to showcasing our home to the local community, if anyone has questions about care please do come and see us.”

Clegg Construction is a Midlands, East Anglia, and Yorkshire-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects.

The company works with organisations of all sizes and specialties across a range of different sectors.

