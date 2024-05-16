Builders share their mental health experiences for Mental Health Awareness Week

- Four in five UK tradespeople experience some form of mental health problem due to work
- As part of IronmongeryDirect’s Mental Health in the Trades campaign, UK builders have shared their stories
- A charity tournament at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge (25th May) is raising money for Mind
For Mental Health Awareness Week (13-19th May), UK builders have shared their own mental health experiences, to encourage other people in the industry to speak about their feelings.
IronmongeryDirect’s latest Mental Health in the Trades report revealed that more than four in five (82%) tradespeople experience some form of mental health problem, such as anxiety or depression, due to work.
Ahead of the company’s Match for the Mind tournament – a charity football event being held at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium (25th May) to raise money for Mind – IronmongeryDirect asked workers to share their own mental health stories to inspire others, and reassure people that they are not alone in their feelings.
Frazer Budd, Builder
“I have struggled with my own mental health, but am lucky enough to have my children as a constant reminder of why I have to get up and carry on every day. Sadly I’ve worked with a lad that didn’t have the same family network, and one day he didn’t show up for work. He never spoke to anyone about his struggles and tragically died by suicide. It is so important to remove the stigma around people talking to someone about their feelings.”
Craig Brown, Builder
“I struggled massively through and after lockdown with really bad anxiety. I struggled to even leave the house at times. At some of my lowest points, I found myself laying bricks with tears running down my face. I managed to get through it with a great support network, speaking to my friends and family and two sons, and speaking to some people on site that had been in the same situation.”
Paul Blanch, Builder
“Our work is so dependent on weather and this becomes stressful, and can interfere with other parts of your life. I have experienced this on occasions, and in the last few years, I have had a few sessions with a therapist to release this pressure and talk openly about personal issues. I find this really helps and refocuses your mind.”
Daniel McConnellogue, Builder
“My father has been on the building sites since he was 16 and was in an accident in 2005, where he sadly lost two of his toes. This led to him being stuck in hospital for months, which led to his business being shut down. These unfortunate events meant he then suffered from PTSD a few months after the accident, which sadly saw him fall into a deep state of depression, which took him ages to escape. But he has now done it. He is the strongest and most hardworking man I’ve ever met.”
Frankie Mason, Builder
“Someone I worked with on site with always came to work with a smile. He was always positive no matter how negative the days could be. Last month, he died by suicide after experiencing mental health problems. No one noticed his symptoms, but no one asked. They just assumed his smiling face meant he must be feeling ok. It takes 5 seconds to text an old friend, a friend, or a family member to see if they’re ok. For them to know someone cares.”
Ellis Osborn, Ecommerce Manager at IronmongeryDirect, said: “From both our research and from speaking to tradespeople across the UK, it’s clear how prevalent mental health problems continue to be within the industry. We thank the players from our upcoming Match for the Mind charity tournament for sharing their own stories, to encourage others to seek the support they need.”
To read the full Mental Health in the Trades 2024 report, visit: https://www.ironmongerydirect.co.uk/research/mental-health-in-the-trades To find out more about the Match for the Mind, visit: https://www.ironmongerydirect.co.uk/blog/enter-now-for-your-chance-to-play-football-at-chelsea
