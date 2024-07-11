£11.9m Shropshire Extra Care scheme takes shape

Work is progressing well on the new 70-apartment extra care development in Newport.

Queenswood, located at Station Road, is being developed by The Wrekin Housing Group and is being built by Staffordshire-based Keon Homes.

Ideally situated just a ten-minute walk into the market town, the scheme will provide high quality living space and wraparound care and support for people over the age of 55.

Supported by Homes England, the £11.9m development will offer 70 one and two-bedroom apartments, all of which will be available for affordable rent to local people.

Queenswood has been designed to promote independent living in a community setting, with a care team on-site 24/7 to deliver planned care packages if needed. Residents will also benefit from a range of facilities.

It will be complemented by a café and landscaped gardens, which will also be accessible to the local community.

Simon Thompson, Director of Development at the Wrekin Housing Group said: “Queenswood will bring huge benefits to Newport and its surrounding communities. This is an exciting project that is helping meet the growing demand for older people’s housing and has created much-needed job opportunities for local people.

“Our ShireLiving brand has a strong track record when it comes to providing modern, secure and vibrant facilities that allow our tenants to enjoy a hassle-free retirement. We’re delighted to be working with Keon on this exciting development.”

Paula Reynolds, Head of Retirement Housing at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “The Wrekin Housing Group provides affordable homes for over 28,000 people, and we’re one of the largest providers of extra care housing in the region.

“Queenswood, like all our ShireLiving schemes, gives people the provision to stay within their local communities and access services close to home. It has been designed in such a way that allows us to respond to individuals changing care needs with on-site care support.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing an extra care scheme to the Newport community giving choice to individuals to live independently while providing numerous housing and care employment opportunities.”

Matt Beckley, Head of Development at Keon Homes, concluded: “Queenswood was our first foray into the Extra Care scheme market and, thanks to the strength of our partnership with The Wrekin Group, has been a huge success so far.

“Not only have we unlocked a vital piece of land for much-needed affordable older living, but we are also well on the way to completing the build ahead of the planned schedule – this is unheard of in this sector.

“There is an acute shortage of older person’s accommodation in Shropshire, and we are keen to help solve this intricate puzzle by helping to build more high-quality Extra Care schemes – starting with a second development with The Wrekin Housing Group due to start shortly in Shrewsbury.”

