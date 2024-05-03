Keyfab: a one-stop shop for  steel fabrication

Keystone Lintels is delighted to launch Keyfab, a new cutting-edge structural steel design and fabrication service that will bring the most creative and ambitious residential and specialised projects to life. Whatever the nature of your build, contractors and their projects can be supported every step of the way by Keystone’s industry-renowned technical team.

By making Keystone Lintels a one-stop shop for steel lintels and structural steelwork, Keyfab brings industry knowledge and leading technical expertise in order to deliver a full design, fabrication and builder support package, bespoke to your project.

“When dealing with structural steel, the construction industry faces numerous challenges in effectively communicating project dimensions and layouts to clients and stakeholders,” said David Allison at Keystone Lintels. “At Keystone, we recognise this challenge and are addressing it head-on with Keyfab. By leveraging clear and concise drawings, Keyfab bridges the gap between the design phase and on-site construction, ensuring that everyone involved understands the project requirements and objectives.”

Keyfab provides a complete package of design, pricing, and fabrication services, ensuring a seamless experience for our customers. Keyfab from Keystone Lintels goes beyond just delivering steelwork by offering on-site builder support to enable projects to progress smoothly.

With Keyfab, customers can access confirmation drawings to provide a clear visual representation of the final product. All steelwork is CE marked to EN1090 Execution Class 2, meeting the highest industry standards for quality and safety.

Keystone’s fast and efficient countrywide delivery service is renowned throughout the construction industry, ensuring that builders can access the steelwork solutions they need, when they need them, to keep their projects on schedule and within budget.

To provide additional peace of mind, Keyfab offer full product indemnity insurance, protecting you against any unforeseen circumstances. With industry-leading technical knowledge, Keystone is able to deliver exceptional solutions for a customer’s construction needs.

Discover Keyfab and look out for our brand new and soon-to-be launched Keyfab CPD!

Register your interest now at info@keystonelintels.co.uk and our technical team will be in touch to take you through Keyfab’s product accreditations and certifications, plus the whole design and fabrication service.

