Most considerate construction sites of the UK and Ireland named in CCS National Awards

The Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) has announced the winners of their 2024 National Site Awards, which recognise the highest performing construction sites in the UK and Ireland.
Out of over 5,500 eligible sites, five (5) construction projects stood out at the absolute peak of performance and received the highest possible accolade given by the Scheme, the Most Considerate Site of 2024 Award.
We are proud to share that these are:
- Tyn-y-Bryn Bridge, in Tonyrefail, by Balfour Beatty – under £5M category
- Clements – Hounslow Infill, in London, by Wates Residential – £5M to £50M category
- Eden Grove, in Stains-upon-Thames, by Berkeley St Edward – £50M to £100M category
- Southsea Coastal Scheme – Frontage 4, in Portsmouth, by VolkerStevin and Boskalis Westminster – £5M to £50M category
- NTT LON1 Phase 2 works, in London, by Laing O’Rourke – over £100M category
During this year’s edition, the Scheme also recognised 522 Bronze, 121 Silver and 66 Gold Awards winners. A full list of all winners is available on the CCS website.
The National Site Awards recognise site performance against the Scheme’s Code of Considerate Practice, independently evaluated by our Monitors, who audit and score how considerate a site is towards their local community, the environment and their workforce. In the awarding process, sites are divided in project value bands to ensure fair competition.
The Awards have been reintroduced in 2024 by popular demand after a four-year break and they recognise site performance recorded during 2023. At the Awards, CCS also recognised the outstanding commitment made by a small number of construction projects that chose to become Ultra Sites, the Scheme’s highest and most demanding level of registration, representing the pinnacle of considerate construction.
The Awards were presented over six ceremonies in Manchester, Edinburgh and London to an attending public of nearly 2000 guests across all venues, who gathered to receive their Awards and cheer their teams on stage.
Celebrations were opened by a special recorded message to the industry from the Rt. Hon. Lee Rowley MP, Minister of State for Housing & Planning. Each ceremony was presented by an influential organisation in the construction landscape: the Royal Town Planning Institute, SCAPE Procure, the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, and the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.
Amit Oberoi, CCS Executive Chairman commented:
“We are absolutely delighted to have brought back the National Site Awards format for 2024. These Awards are much loved by the construction industry, and we received an overwhelming show of support for their return.
“Winning a CCS National Site Award is the mark of the highest levels of performance in the three areas of our Code of Considerate Practice: Respect the Community, Care for the Environment, Value the Workforce.
“Our Awards are very selective, and the bar was set extremely high. Only the top performing sites of the UK have been receiving an Award.
“On behalf of the CCS, I would like to congratulate all our National Site Awards winners, with extra special congratulations to the winners of the Most Considerate Site of 2024.”
This year’s edition of the National Site Awards was sponsored by Build-Zone Insurance, Procure Pro and TCM Capital.
