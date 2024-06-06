Akshay Khera appointed as head of BDP’s Bristol Studio

Architecture Director, Akshay Khera, has been appointed as head of the Bristol studio of global design practice, BDP.

With more than a decade of experience designing buildings and spaces in Bristol, the South West and Wales, Akshay is passionate about improving the built environment in the region. He is committed to delivering sustainable spaces that create a sense of community and wellbeing designed with end users in mind.

Akshay’s appointment supports the continued growth of BDP in the region as a widely respected, socially progressive practice with an embedded multidisciplinary approach across healthcare, housing, education, and workplace sectors.

Akshay joined BDP Bristol in 2004 and in 2010 went on to lead the Delhi and Abu Dhabi studios where his international portfolio included notable projects such as the masterplan for the Indian Institute of Technology and the University of Birmingham’s Dubai Incubator campus.

He returned to Bristol in 2019 and has brought his proven expertise in collaborative communication and design to lead a number of projects. These include the University of Bristol Dental School, projects for the University of the West of England, and the International HQ for the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts.

Akshay Khera, head of BDP Bristol says: “Once again, Bristol has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK and it is known to be one of the highest-growth cities across multiple major asset classes. The opportunity for growth in the region in all sectors remains strong and as a multidisciplinary consultancy, we are perfectly placed to help our local clients understand their investment and property portfolio strategies.

“By delivering designs that are contextual, sustainable, and people-centred we aim to deliver stimulating spaces in schools and universities, stress-relieving environments in healthcare facilities, a strong sense of community in housing developments and workplaces that foster collaboration and wellbeing.

“With the depth of talent in our Bristol studio across sectors and professions, we are in a fantastic position to enhance our role in the region, delivering quality design projects that are inspirational, challenge the norm and are reflective of our progressive and diverse studio.”

BDP is currently working on a number of projects across the South West including the innovative Gap House project in Bristol, a series of healthcare projects including the new elective care centre at Southmead Hospital, the design that won the Brighter Places/Housing Festival competition to build a 100% affordable housing development at Midland Road in Bristol and schools for the Department for Education.

