Keepmoat invests £92m into regeneration of flagship cable factory in Northfleet

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has invested more than £91 million into a housing regeneration scheme at the former AEI Cable Works factory site in Northfleet.

Now named Cable Wharf, in honour of its historical significance, the scheme is being delivered by the housebuilder as part of a partnership with multiple stakeholders to create new, energy-efficient homes that will replace 28.6 acres of brownfield land.

Cable Wharf was also previously home to Northfleet Power Station and the once renowned Rosherville Pleasure Gardens that sit between the River Thames and the A2/M2, both of which are being transformed through the housebuilder’s investment.

Completion of the development is planned for 2035, when Cable Wharf will form part of a 598-strong housing development nestled on the banks of the River Thames and nearby Gravesend.

As the development approaches the halfway point on the final phase of the transformation, delivering the final portion of the new, mixed tenure homes, the housebuilder reflects on the modern, well-designed neighbourhood created to meet the needs of the local community.

Adam Knight, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, South Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing delivery under our strategic partnership model to build quality, sustainable homes for the latest phase in this historic regeneration project.

“As the Cable Wharf project nears completion and our communities begin to flourish, it’s extremely rewarding to hear positive feedback from residents and breathe new life into the area.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more, please visit: keepmoat.com/cable-wharf-northfleet

Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

