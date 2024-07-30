McAvoy delivers latest temporary modular solution for RAAC affected school

Leading offsite manufacturer McAvoy has recently delivered a new temporary classroom facility at The Bromfords Secondary School in Wickford, which was awarded through the Offsite Construction Solutions framework. It marks the latest in a series of projects aimed at addressing emergency school closures due to the prevalence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Using advanced offsite manufacturing capabilities and featuring its innovative temporary SmartClass® solution, McAvoy delivered a comprehensive solution to meet the school’s urgent need for classroom space. Within eight weeks, the temporary classroom facility was installed and handed over, offering a sustainable, adaptable, and safe environment for students and staff.

McAvoy manufactured 42 SmartClass® modules at its 70,000 sq ft, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, with a significant proportion of the work being completed offsite. All 42 modules were installed over the course of five days. The two-storey facility, comprising six classrooms, two offices, shower and changing rooms and WCs on the ground floor, along with an additional eight classrooms and three offices on the second floor, was designed to meet the educational needs of the students and staff.

Navigating the challenges posed by the school’s location within a residential area with narrow streets, McAvoy implemented a robust traffic control system to facilitate the swift and disruption-free installation of the modules. As the site was within the grounds of the existing school, McAvoy created a separate site entrance to further minimise disruption. Given the urgency from the closure of classrooms due to RAAC, McAvoy’s expedited manufacturing and installation process paved the way for the quick execution of the project.

In addition to The Bromfords School project, McAvoy has recently delivered similar temporary SmartClass® solutions at educational settings across the UK, including Kingsdown School in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, Parks Primary School in Leicester, and Hockley Primary School in Essex. These projects, commissioned by the Department for Education, were instrumental in providing interim accommodation for staff and students during emergency closures due to RAAC.

Glen Busby, Director of Modular Rental & Sales at McAvoy, commented, “Delivering swift and reliable temporary space solutions for schools facing emergency closures is key to ensuring the continuity of education and the safety of students and staff. Our commitment to using advanced offsite manufacturing techniques, exemplified by projects like The Bromfords School, allows us to respond quickly to challenges like these. We are proud to support educational institutions across the UK with adaptable temporary and permanent modular solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

Chris King, Trust Business Manager at The Bromfords School, said: “We were impressed with McAvoy’s whole site management and excellent communication to keep us updated throughout. The use of modular construction benefited this project due to the speed of completion, and we were also able to continue with our teaching and learning while the project was underway. Any challenges were quickly resolved, and the team planned well around our normal school day to limit disruption. This included arranging deliveries around quieter periods, to reflect that the use of the main entrance needed to be used by both construction workers and our students. The overall impression of the temporary classroom facility is that it will benefit our students with its large, spacious and bright areas.”

