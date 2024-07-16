Arch Company completes vacant railway arch transformation close to City of London

Boost for local economy as London railway arches are transformed into high-specification, modern industrial space

Stephen George + Partners (SGP) is thrilled to announce that completion has been reached on the transformation of six vacant railway arches into high-specification commercial premises for light industrial use, located just 16 minutes away from the City of London. Benefitting from good loading/parking facilities, the design and style of the refurbished arches on Witan Street, Bethnal Green, create an on-brand aesthetic for light industrial use which should prove attractive to potential tenants in the current marketplace.

Josh White, Architectural Technologist at SGP says: “As design architect for the scheme, we have drawn on both our technical expertise and proven track record delivering industrial buildings to create contemporary spaces to suit a variety of industrial occupiers. Part of the development challenge from an architectural perspective has been to maximise the tenantable area and we worked closely with The Arch Company to deliver modern industrial spaces that allow maximum flexibility for future tenant fit-out.”

SGP Studio Director Alan Soper comments: “Urban industrial property can play a vital part in local economies, yet good-sized, modern industrial space close to central London is often difficult to find. That’s why we’re delighted to be working with The Arch Company on the transformation of these arches on Witan Street into vital commercial spaces that will suit a variety of industrial occupiers and support their daily operations in a location close to the heart of one of the busiest cities in the world.”

Following comprehensive surveys of the arch structures and original brickwork, new internal linings and concrete floor slabs have been installed, alongside glazed infills and electric roller shutter doors, LED lighting, 3-phase power and a WC facility in Unit 216a, with capped services for potential kitchen/WC in other units. The design incorporates high-quality materials and restores the appearance to the elevation at this location on Witan Street and further enhances the commercial appeal of the surrounding neighbourhood.

The Witan Street project forms part of Project 1000, The Arch Company’s £200m plan to bring a thousand empty or derelict spaces into use across England and Wales by 2030. It is just one of over ten such projects for which SGP has been commissioned to develop designs. Elsewhere in London, work has commenced on the refurbishment of four disused and dilapidated railway arches on America Street, Southwark, into spaces for restaurants, cafés and bars.

Dave O’Sullivan, Senior Project Manager at The Arch Company, said: “We’ve enjoyed working with SGP on our scheme at Witan Street in Bethnal Green which has transformed six previously empty and derelict arches into a new and improved single multipurpose rental property. Demand for our spaces in Bethnal Green is high and the arches there play host to a range of different businesses, each serving an important role with the local and wider London economy. We look forward to working with SGP on other upcoming projects to create more economic activity in previously unused and underutilised spaces.”

Multi-disciplinary consultancy, Pick Everard, provided structural, civil and building engineering services on the site, working in close collaboration with key partners.

Santosh Patel, Strategic Account Director at Pick Everard, said: “From concept to completion, we were able to advise and coordinate with SGP to allow efficient structural and drainage solutions to be designed. This collaborative approach has delivered exceptional results that utilises the unused archways into modern industrial units, creating spaces that are both functional and versatile. With every inch of space in London highly valuable, the regeneration of the arches grants exciting new opportunities. It’s been a rewarding experience to once again collaborate with SGP and The Arch Company on a development that will support local businesses and enrich the urban area of Bethnal Green.”

Alan Soper concludes: “Like much of our industrial heritage, refurbished and repurposed railway arches present significant opportunities. If refurbished correctly, they create a long-term, sustainable solution to the economic vitality of our towns and cities. Witan Street, with its nearby transport links to central London, is perfectly located for commercial businesses to thrive and it’s incredibly gratifying to have refurbishment work complete and see these arches back in productive use.”

