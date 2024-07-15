Clowes Developments confirm purchase of 31-acre development site, Harrier Park in Hucknall, Nottingham

Clowes Developments have successfully purchased a 31-acre site at Harrier Park, Hucknall from Rolls-Royce via their Development manager Muse.

The business park has been fully serviced by Muse and has the benefit of planning permission for circa 500,000 sq ft of warehouse/industrial space across six buildings.

The site is located just on the edge of Hucknall being within a 10-minute drive between junction 26 and 27 of the M1 Via the A611. East Midlands Airport, East Midlands Parkway Train Station and the cities of Derby and Nottingham are all accessible within a half an hour drive from the business park. Harrier Park sits outside the Nottingham workplace parking levy.

The site, aptly named Harrier Park, has a wealth of industrial history and a legacy of innovative engineering. The land was formerly used as an aerodrome associated with the development of the famous Rolls-Royce Merlin engine during World War II followed by the world’s first successful vertical take-off in the 1950’s with technology which in turn led to the Harrier ‘Jump Jet’ being developed. Hence the name, Harrier Park.

Sarah Day, Senior Land Manager at Clowes Developments commented on the deal,

“There are a considerable number of off-market opportunities being presented to Clowes currently, we are running appraisals daily, occasionally we find a site that ticks all our boxes and Harrier Park certainly does that. The site has the potential to develop just over 500,000sq ft of industrial use facilities in a prime location with great connections across the East Midlands. We look forward to working with the local planning authority, Ashfield District Council, to bring forward a business park which will enhance the economy and provide employment opportunities locally.”

Clowes Developments have been heavily developing existing land banks across England and Scotland, more recently, the group have been driving the purchase of development sites. The announcement of the purchase of Harrier Park comes less than a week after the group shared the news that they purchased a 35-acre, mixed use site at Pleasley Hill in Mansfield. The groups ongoing investment demonstrates Clowes’ commitment to growth, ensuring a healthy pipeline of future developments for years to come.

Clowes Developments is one of the UK’s largest and strongest privately-owned property investment and development organisations, dedicated to a simple aim: to build a legacy of strong, sustainable places that will enable future generations to prosper.

Harrier Park – 31acre commercial development site – Hucknall Nottingham

James Richards, Development Director at Clowes Developments will now look to firm up the site’s masterplan with their newly appointed design team. Fisher German represented Clowes on the purchase of the site and together with FHP Property Consultants have been appointed to market the site’s ‘design and build’ opportunities for occupiers to buy or rent premises at Harrier Park.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals