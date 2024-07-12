Costain appoints Paul Morris as group commercial director

Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has appointed Paul Morris as group commercial director, joining its executive board.

With 30 years of experience working in people, project and commercial management roles, Paul will be responsible for leading the commercial function and supporting Costain’s growth strategy.

Paul joined Costain in 2011 and has held a number of commercial leadership roles across the organisation, most recently as commercial services director.

He takes over the role from David Taylor, who has chosen to step down from the executive board after 10 years as Costain’s group commercial director. David will remain in the business, using his extensive experience to provide commercial support for specific projects.

Alex Vaughan, CEO at Costain, commented: “Paul has a wealth of commercial experience, more than a decade of which has been spent with Costain, and we’re pleased our strategic planning has allowed us to maintain such strong commercial continuity. Paul will help ensure our business strategy remains firmly aligned with the needs of our customers in the UK’s critical infrastructure sectors.”

Paul Morris, group commercial director, added: “The UK faces significant, strategic infrastructure decisions over the next few years and Costain will play a pivotal role. I’m looking forward to helping our customers solve their challenges and fulfil their business plans.”

Paul has held the position on an interim basis since October 2023. During that time Costain has seen commercial success with significant contract wins with Northumbrian Water Group, United Utilities and with bp as part of a landmark carbon capture scheme in Teesside.

