Glencar announces completion of 268,000 sq. ft speculative industrial/logistics scheme for Panattoni in Brighton

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced construction is complete of 7 speculatively built Grade A industrial/logistics units totalling 268,063 sq. ft at Brighton City Airport industrial development for Panattoni, a leading international developer specialising in industrial real estate and warehouse.

The works comprised of the design and build of each of the industrial units, including associated external works, services, infrastructure and landscaping, achieving the BREEAM Excellent and EPC ‘A’ Rating and designed to prioritise energy efficiency and reduced operating costs.

The units feature an enhanced specification including 15% warehouse rooflights, 20% EV charging points, rainwater harvesting, roof mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) system, 50 KN/M2 floor loading, 2.5MWA incoming power supply, upto 10M clear internal height together with cycle parking.

In speaking about the completion Roy Jones Glencar Managing Director UK London and South said: “Panattoni Park Brighton stands out as the South coast’s pre-eminent logistics and industrial development, bringing to market 7 Grade A specification units that appeal to a broad range of occupiers.

This build features an enhanced specification including an array of cutting edge, ultra-modern, highly sustainable features, achieving the BREEAM Excellent and EPC ‘A’ rating which we and the full professional team are very proud to achieve. This once again demonstrates our expertise in the industrial & Logistics sector and our ability to construct multi-unit developments simultaneously to an exceptional standard.

We have enjoyed a very successful and productive relationship working with Panattoni and the full project team and I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation for the exceptional outcome created and we look forward to working closely again very soon”.

