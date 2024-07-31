IMA Architects Appointed by Lidl GB on Two Regional Distribution Centre Projects

Leicestershire based IMA Architects is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by discount supermarket Lidl GB to provide architectural services and advice on the construction of two new Regional Distribution Centres (RDCs) in Gildersome, Leeds and in Belvedere, London.

As experts in logistical warehousing architecture, IMA has worked with Lidl GB since 2012 and has now been instructed on 10 RDCs for the company.

In Belvedere, IMA is working with Lidl to rebuild and expand a 36,825m2 RDC. The company has been hired to deliver the RDC through the construction phase to completion.

Anthony Day, Managing Director of IMA Architects comments: “Work is progressing well, and we are excited to be delivering another large-scale project with Lidl GB. The RDC specialises in storing and distributing food at both refrigerated and ambient temperatures and will become another vital part of Lidl’s distribution network in the south east when complete.”

In Leeds, IMA, on behalf of Lidl GB, prepared the architectural designs and planning packs for the RDC for submission to Leeds City Council. The plans have now been approved and will see the creation of a 54,000m2 distribution centre on a 34.6-acre site in the southwest of the city, with good transport links to both the M621 and M62 motorways.

Once complete, the new RDC in Leeds, will create around 400 jobs for people in the local area. The site is part of the retailer’s multi-million-pound investment plan to support its growing network of stores and foster local economic growth.

Anthony Day, Managing Director of IMA Architects adds: “We are proud to be working with Lidl GB on both schemes and bringing forward both projects. IMA is currently active on over 20 logistics and warehousing projects across the UK on behalf of our clients, making new sites for businesses and employment opportunities for local people.”

Mario Viduka, Construction Director at Lidl GB, said: “Our ambitious warehouse plans demonstrate our commitment to investing not only in our distribution network but the UK as a whole, and we look forward to working with IMA Architects to increase that capacity further.”

IMA is an award-winning firm of architects based in Blaby, Leicestershire. The firm, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, has grown from a two-person team, to now employ over 20 members of staff and work with a range of FTSE 100 companies, such as Marks and Spencer, and global brands such as Lidl. The company is a proud Community Partner of Leicester City Football Club and a sponsorship partner of both Leicester Tigers RFC and Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

