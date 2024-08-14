CIOB announces sustainability champion Saul Humphrey as vice president for 2024/25

Saul Humphrey FCIOB revealed as organisation’s vice president for 2024/25

Humphrey, a professor of sustainable construction management at Anglia Ruskin University, will use his platform to promote sustainability in the construction industry

Humphrey was recently crowned winner of the prestigious Sustainability Award at CIOB’s annual awards ceremony.

A sustainability champion has been announced as the Chartered Institute of Building’s vice president for the 2024/25 term.

Professor Saul Humphrey, who teaches sustainable construction management at Anglia Ruskin University and picked up the Sustainability Award at the prestigious CIOB Awards this year, starts his journey towards becoming CIOB president this month.

He will follow in the footsteps of current President Mike Kagioglou FCIOB and President elect for 2025/26 Paul Gandy FCIOB by becoming president of the world’s leading professional body for construction management in 2026.

“I’m very proud to have been asked to become the next vice president of CIOB,” said Humphrey.

“CIOB is an institution I am privileged to have been a fellow of for many years and I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team over the coming years.

“I am also humbled at the opportunity to put sustainability at the heart of the construction agenda.”

Humphrey left school without A-level qualifications and joined the industry as an apprentice. He has hands-on experience in several roles within construction, rising to become a managing director, and later returning to academic studies.

He gained a bachelor’s degree at Heriot-Watt University before going on to do a PhD at Loughborough University.

“During my career, I started to become more aware of the construction industry’s footprint,” continued Humphrey.

“The industry accounts for around 40 per cent of global carbon emissions, so we’re a big part of pollution and a huge part of biodiversity loss.

“I soon realised the importance of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which are of course a big focus for CIOB this next year.

“I hope to use my platform to work closely with CIOB and the construction industry to showcase how construction can become part of the solution rather than the problem.”

Outside of work, Humphrey prioritises spending time with his wife and two grown-up children, is involved in various charitable organisations and enjoys skiing holidays when he finds the time.

Caroline Gumble, CEO at CIOB, added: “I was fortunate to spend time with Saul and some of his Anglia Ruskin University colleagues earlier this year, learning about the links between industry and academia in the region.

“While there, I heard him issue an impressive call to students to live their values and prioritise sustainability in construction. In addition, he is a long-standing member and a CIOB Award winner and I am in no doubt that his knowledge, experience and commitment will be of huge value to the CIOB community.

“I am looking forward to working with Saul as CIOB vice president and then as the 123rd CIOB president, taking on that role in 2026.”

