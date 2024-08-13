Development partner agreed to deliver £500m Wythenshawe Civic regen

National placemaker, Muse has been named as the delivery and investment partner that will work with the Council to deliver the transformational investment in Wythenshawe town centre.

The procurement exercise began in October 2023 to find a private sector partner that could invest and develop Civic at scale to meet the regeneration ambitions set out in the the town centre.

The appointment will help accelerate the long-term programme of regeneration that will see a new public square, new shops, net zero carbon commercial space, community and cultural space and more than 1,750 new homes – including significant affordable housing – over the next 10years.

The joint venture partnership has set an ambition to deliver the UK’s first Positive Energy District (PED) in Wythenshawe. By delivering highly energy efficient buildings – along with native trees, urban allotments, and roof gardens – achieving PED status at Civic is part of a clear roadmap to achieving net zero carbon and greatly improving local biodiversity.

The total investment cost is expected to exceed £500m with the initial development work commencing as early as 2025.

Kickstarting the investment, the Council was awarded a £20m grant through the Levelling Up (LUF) programme, which will be complemented by a further £11.9m from the Council to deliver a cultural and creative hub, food hall, co-working and employment space, and initial investment in new public realm.

Muse will work together with the Council and other local partners to support the delivery of this funding and maximise its impact in Wythenshawe with an exciting new arts and culture offer.

The procurement exercise was managed on behalf of the Council by Savills and DWF Group.

Cllr Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council, said:

“This is a key moment for our ambitious plan for long-term regeneration of Wythenshawe Civic. Bringing Muse in as development and investment partner means we can quickly progress to begin delivering on proposals that will genuinely transform the town centre in the coming years.

“Muse brings with them a wealth of experience in transformational and sustainable development projects and we look forward to working closely with them to bring forward plans for the town centre quickly.

“Regeneration is about much more than buildings, it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create jobs, deliver secure and affordable housing, tackle deprivation, strengthen community and create opportunity for the people of Wythenshawe.

“In the meantime, we are still progressing initial investment at the Civic – including the new public square, culture hub and food hall as a statement of intent around our ambition for Wythenshawe – there’s a lot to be excited about and we’ll keep the local community up to date on progress.”

Phil Marsden, Managing Director for Muse – North West, said:

“We are extremely excited to be given this opportunity to deliver a vibrant new neighbourhood in Wythenshawe. A place which is successful, sustainable and full of character. A place that people are proud to live in, and that people will love to visit.

“We will now work closely with Manchester City Council, other local partners and the local community, to deliver against an ambitious and bold strategy. One which delivers a community-centric, climate-resilient, and inclusive Wythenshawe Civic.

“Our team has engaged closely with the community and listened to local people. We will work with, and build on, what already makes Wythenshawe special. We are committed to addressing the challenges and seek to change perceptions. There is so much to be excited about.”