Esh Construction completes major refurbishment of Dunedin House for Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Council employees start moving into transformed Dunedin House premises.

Esh Construction has completed the major refurbishment of Dunedin House to create a new headquarters for Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council.

The Council purchased Dunedin House, situated in Teesdale Business Park in North Thornaby, in September 2021 and it has since undergone a major programme of remodelling and refurbishment to provide a more collaborative and flexible working environment for the Council’s employees.

Esh was appointed to the contract through the NEPO framework, and the development was part of the Council’s plan to consolidate its existing buildings, allowing for better service delivery and financial efficiency.

The building has been fully stripped out with bespoke mechanical and electrical works undertaken on the ground, first and third floors. Along with complete redecoration, new ceilings, toilets and kitchen facilities have been installed as well as specially designed office and collaborative learning spaces and meeting hubs.

In a bid to reduce carbon emissions, more than 600 photovoltaic (PV) panels have been installed on the roof of Dunedin House. The PV panels will produce 214,650kWh of energy annually, equating to a carbon saving of 41.51tCO2e each year – the equivalent of planting 1,906 trees.

Andrew Schofield, Operations Manager at Esh Construction, said: “At Esh, we pride ourselves on building and maintaining strong working relationships with our clients and we are thrilled to handover the refurbished Dunedin House to Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, aligning their vision for the headquarters by creating inspiring and accessible workspaces for their employees.

“Being a local contractor, Esh committed to supporting communities near our projects by sourcing locally and reinvesting into the Tees Valley area.”

Councillor Nigel Cooke, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Housing at Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, said: “The purchase and refurbishment of Dunedin House gave the Council the opportunity to look at an existing building in North Thornaby which is of a good standard and to bring it back into prime use.

“It will allow staff and visitors enjoy a fantastic new working environment and with the building being brought back into full occupancy and with its close proximity, it is certain to be a significant footfall generator in Stockton Town Centre and the wider area.”

As part of its Constructing Local strategy, Esh re-invested £2.8 million in the Tees Valley region through responsible procurement on the Dunedin House project.

Stokesley-based P+HS Architects and Stockton-based Sine Consulting Ltd worked as local consultants on the project with Middlesbrough-based Maval Electrical and Mechanical Engineering delivering substantial mechanical, electrical and plumbing works. AtkinsRealis provided contract administration and quantity surveying services in partnership with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and Workpattern supplied workspace design and furniture solutions.

